17 Breweries In The US Serving Up Awesome Food

In the last decade, craft brewing became an explosive trend. While it may have started as a hipster-esque stereotype featuring bearded men in flannels and a ridiculous over-abundance of too-hoppy IPAs, it also contributed to a major uptick in good quality beer. Since 2014, roughly a thousand microbreweries, brewpubs, and taprooms have opened in the U.S. each year, bringing the total number of craft breweries as of 2024 to 9,796. That's a lot of beer.

The beauty of craft brewing is that it introduces new, diverse flavor profiles to a drink that, for a long time, was only represented by a few widely available, cheap, canned varieties (some of which are better than others). And with the birth of new flavor profiles and higher-quality drinks comes the addition of great food pairings. The breweries that really got it, that were created by people who understand the service industry and know what people want, have innovated by making not just great beer but great food to go with it. From Mexican food to soul food, Japanese, Chinese, farm-to-table, and Michelin-rated, these are the breweries in the U.S. making an impression with their menus and their beer.