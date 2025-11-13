17 Breweries In The US Serving Up Awesome Food
In the last decade, craft brewing became an explosive trend. While it may have started as a hipster-esque stereotype featuring bearded men in flannels and a ridiculous over-abundance of too-hoppy IPAs, it also contributed to a major uptick in good quality beer. Since 2014, roughly a thousand microbreweries, brewpubs, and taprooms have opened in the U.S. each year, bringing the total number of craft breweries as of 2024 to 9,796. That's a lot of beer.
The beauty of craft brewing is that it introduces new, diverse flavor profiles to a drink that, for a long time, was only represented by a few widely available, cheap, canned varieties (some of which are better than others). And with the birth of new flavor profiles and higher-quality drinks comes the addition of great food pairings. The breweries that really got it, that were created by people who understand the service industry and know what people want, have innovated by making not just great beer but great food to go with it. From Mexican food to soul food, Japanese, Chinese, farm-to-table, and Michelin-rated, these are the breweries in the U.S. making an impression with their menus and their beer.
1. Piedmont Brewery in Macon, Georgia
Let's start things off in the American South, where it wouldn't be the South if you couldn't find heart-attack-inducing portions and to-die-for smoked meats. At Piedmont Brewery in Georgia, you can start your meal with a fried grit croquet topped with vinegary pulled pork and green onions (the green onions make it healthy, right?). Follow that up with dry-rubbed smoked wings, a mac and cheese platter made with house beer cheese and loaded with your choice of smoked meat, or a bowl of mashed potatoes, brown gravy, and collard greens topped with sliced smoked turkey.
The menu goes on and on with hit after hit of intense flavors, filling ingredients, and craveable plates. Alongside your meal, you can enjoy a selection of beers made in-house that will pair perfectly with the smoky food selection. Visit the arcade downstairs and play some pinball to reenergize your appetite.
https://www.piedmontbrewery.com
(478) 254-2337
450-B 3rd St, Macon, GA 31201
2. Brewery Bhavana in Raleigh, North Carolina
When you picture a brewery, what comes to mind? High tables designed for sharing bar snacks? Outdoor spaces, a noisy and chaotic cluster of picnic tables? Brewery Bhavana is ready to smash any pre-conceived ideas of what a brewery should be and show you an experience characterized by a beautiful dining space and an incredible food menu.
A semi-finalist for the James Beard Best New Restaurant Award in 2018, this brewery has it all. There are 10 mostly Belgian beers on tap, with an additional 10 in rotation. As far as food, there are three menus available: the lunch menu is served from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., dim sum from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., and dinner and dessert from 4 p.m. until close. You can't go wrong with any of these options, which all offer a variety of dumplings, congees, and rice dishes sure to make your mouth water.
(919) 829-9998
218 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601
3. Lala's Apizza at Grimm's Brewery in Brooklyn, New York
There's something to be said for a good ol' beer and pizza combo, and there's really no better place to enjoy the classic pairing than in New York City. Ironically, it's not New York-style pizza that's being served but rather New Haven pizza at this Brooklyn joint, and when accompanied by Grimm's multi-award-winning IPAs, sours, lagers, ales, and pilsners, it's a match made in heaven.
Start your meal off with a chicken liver pate made with walnuts and red wine before indulging in one of their many signature or build-your-own pies. Enjoy fresh salads, fermented vegetables, marinated olives, or woodfired bread and a malted chocolate chip cookie on the side if you still have carb-cravings (who wouldn't with this menu). Lala's is closed Monday and Tuesday, although you can still enjoy beers in the taproom every day of the week.
(718) 564-9767
990 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
4. Aslan Brewing in Washington State
Aslan Brewing opened its first location in Bellingham, Washington, where it quickly became a popular local grazing ground known for refreshing beers and incredible poutine (made with waffle fries and roasted mushroom gravy). The company has since expanded to the Fremont neighborhood of Seattle, where it partners with neighboring eatery Local Tide (named one of the best restaurants in Seattle 2025 by The New York Times), serving true Seattle seafood alongside reputable beers.
For the seafood lover, it's more a question of deciding what not to order rather than what to order off the Local Tide menu. The clam chowder is rich and boasts clams still in the shell to prove their freshness. The shrimp toast has an intriguing texture and a slightly sweet flavor that provides contrast to a typical seafood menu. The fish sandwiches are heavenly and made with the highest quality ingredients, while the smoked salmon-belly dip with potato chips is utterly delicious. The Fremont location is open every day except Monday with food available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sundays).
(206) 338-2332
401 N 36th St, Ste 102, Seattle, WA 98103
5. Edmund's Oast in Charleston, South Carolina
Edmund's Oast has two locations — the brewery (address listed below), which serves enticing food and beer, as well as the newly minted Edmund's Original, a restaurant location that features some fan favorites in a more refined environment. The brewery has received a host of awards in the past, including several medals from the Great American Beer Festival, to complement its plentiful taproom list.
The food menu is diverse and inviting. Chicken shawarma bowls, Thai lettuce wraps with grilled pork and chili-garlic sauce, Korean corn cheese fritters, pastrami burgers, a hoagie salad abundant with cured meats and provolone. There's something for everyone on this menu, and it certainly pushes beyond the average brewpub fare (although the classic cheeseburger is still represented for those who don't care to step too far outside their comfort zone).
(843) 718-3224
1505 King St #115, Charleston, SC 29405
6. Lua Brewing in Des Moines, Iowa
If you want to serve great food, the best bet is to hire a chef who knows the gig — Lua Brewing understood the assignment. Backed by Chef James Arbaugh, who left the one Michelin-starred Plumed Horse in Saratoga, California, to run this kitchen in Iowa, it's probably one of the few breweries you'll find that offers caviar, a nod to the chef's fine dining background.
The menu is overall hearty and comforting, but certainly above average. Spicy bean and chorizo dip that's rich and warm, battered and fried zucchini strips served with spicy ranch, and the rarebit burger served open-faced and smothered with Gouda cheese sauce are all dishes worth mentioning. The beauty of this menu is that there's something for everyone, from vegetarian roasted beets with Marcona almonds to Japanese cold soba noodles and chicken karaage. You can enjoy the food and drinks at Lua Brewing every day of the week, including brunch on Saturday and Sunday.
(515) 630-5311
1525 High St, Des Moines, IA 50309
7. Moody Tongue in Chicago, Illinois
When it comes to breweries in the U.S. that are known for their food, Moody Tongue will often be the first mentioned — and for good reason. It's the only brewery in the U.S. to have a Michelin star.
Arguably the best brewery with food in the nation, you can choose how prestigious you want your evening to be, either by visiting the bar for à la carte eats and beers brewed with unique ingredients, or heading to the dining area for a Michelin-worthy tasting menu ($175) and a thoughtful beer pairing (ranging from $75-$145) if you really want to be blown away. Reservations are highly recommended when visiting Moody Tongue, although walk-ins are welcome in the bar.
(312) 600-5111
2515 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
8. Blue Jay Brewing in St. Louis, Missouri
Blue Jay Brewing, named brewery of the year in 2025 by VinePair, has partnered with Farm Spirit to serve great beer and delicious locally sourced food. The beer selection is largely German-focused, offering a nice variety of easy-to-pair beers to go with your dinner, along with a few more unique options such as the Jamaican-style lager brewed with cassava starch, or the ube lager with maqui berry.
If you couldn't already tell by the name, Farm Spirit is focused on sourcing ingredients locally. The beef comes from Two Price Family Farms to make the double-patty smash burger. The mushrooms for the vegetarian shroom and Swiss melt are foraged from the Ozark Forest, and the bratwursts are made in-house with local heritage breed pork. The food is characterized by classic American staples made with community in mind.
2710 Locust St, St. Louis, MO 63103
9. Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Lakefront Brewery has no shortage of beer to choose from, with year-round, seasonal, and limited-release options. Plus, it's open every day from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
Foodwise, the brewery is famous for its cheese curds. This is Wisconsin, after all, so it would be a shame to do such a signature dish subpar. Lakefront offers a monthly special of cheese curds with creative flavors like the October apple crisp that comes with a crispy oat breading topped with caramel sauce (if you've ever had an apple crisp topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, then this flavor combo has likely already piqued your interest).
Beyond the cheese curds, this brewery is known for hosting a fish fry every Friday night starting at 4 p.m. You can make a reservation between 4 p.m. and 5.30 p.m., or try walking in the rest of the evening (although there may be a line).
(414) 372-8800
1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI 53212
10. Threshold Brewing in Portland, Oregon
This brewery is a passion project started by a Portland local and her Polish-born husband. The menu features a few Polish beers, a few Portland classics (hoppy ales), some very crushable light and fruited beers, as well as barrel-aged dark beers. If you're a local and love the beer, as many Portlandian's do, you can even sign up for a membership that includes a discount on taproom purchases.
The beer is great, but what we're here to discuss is the food. This brewery keeps it simple, but delicious, serving a Polish street food called Zapiekankas (or Zappys). It's basically pizza on a baguette — spiced mushrooms and Polish cheese are toasted on bread and topped with their housemade Zappy sauce and a sprinkling of smoked paprika. From there, you can finish it off with Polish sausage or housemade cucumbers. Don't miss the Zappy Hour all day Monday and weekdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., as well as the Polish Kitchen Pop-Up every Friday evening, where handmade pierogis are the meal of choice.
(503) 477-8789
403 SE 79th Ave, Portland, OR 97215
11. Tennessee Brew Works in Nashville, Tennessee
When in Nashville, one simply must eat Nashville fried chicken, and Tennessee Brew Works is a great place to chow down on the infamous dish. The chicken is impressively fried, the pickles are brined in house IPA for that extra beer kick, and the cheese sauce is made with their Extra Easy English-style amber. Here's a brewery that doesn't just serve great food but also understands how to use its unique ingredients.
Beyond the Nashville chicken, don't miss the buffalo bacon wings or red pepper hummus topped with oven-dried goat cheese. The brewery is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day (8 p.m. on Sundays) and often features live music, including a Grateful Dead-inspired local band that plays every Wednesday.
(615) 436-0050
809 Ewing Ave, Nashville, TN 37203
12. Hippin' Hops Brewery in Atlanta, Georgia
The owners behind Hippin' Hops Brewery know that to keep the crowds coming back every week, you need a great menu — and events and DJs every weekend. The hits are of the Southern soul variety: jerk chicken egg rolls, "Mac Daddy" rolls stuffed with mac and cheese and shellfish, catfish po'boys, garlic butter baked oysters, and Cajun fries. It's the place to eat a lot, eat well, and dance yourself out of a food coma.
The baked oysters are definitely the star of the show at this brewery, and you can enjoy them at happy hour prices on Thursdays after 5.30 p.m. To complement your oysters, check out one of the house brews, like a lime lager or sour hefeweizen, or for a gluten-free option, enjoy one of the housemade seltzers.
https://www.hippinhopsbrewery.com
(678) 713-2739
1308 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
13. Briar Common in Denver, Colorado
Briar Common has been recognized for several years with Best of Denver Awards by the independent local newspaper, Westword. The tap list features a well-rounded assortment of classic beers like IPAs, saisons, lagers, and a more adventurous strawberry rhubarb blonde to keep the customers happy.
It's the menu of classic craveables that really keeps the locals coming back, though, with dishes like Ma's fried chicken — topped with green beans and red onion, sour cream mashed potatoes, and blackberry compote — or the steak Boursin toast that combines creamy butter and Boursin with sliced steak carpaccio and roasted mushrooms. The exposed brick, wooden tables, and sparkling bar create a welcoming and attractive environment that you can enjoy every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (9 p.m. on Sundays).
(720) 512-3894
2298 Clay St, Denver, CO 80211
14. Fireforge Beer in Greenville, South Carolina
Sometimes the basics done right are all you really need to accompany a cold beer, like a grilled cheese that's perfectly crispy on the outside with a cheese pull that makes the whole table go "ooohh." If you're in South Carolina, then lucky for you. Chef Alex Morgan at Fireforge Beer was voted Best Chef by Greenville News' Community's Choice Awards in 2025, solidifying this menu as a local staple.
Enjoy Southern classics like smoked trout dip, pimento beer cheese with Old Bay-dusted Ritz crackers (hello), brisket Reubens, and house-smoked turkey breast and applewood bacon sandwiches. If you're looking for something a bit lighter, opt for the housemade pickles or the My Big Fat Greek Salad loaded with flavorful toppings.
Although the food is worth a trip all on its own, Fireforge also has a long tap list with several regional and international award-winning beers. Come for the eats, stay for the drinks.
(864) 300-4809
311 E Washington St, Greenville, SC 29601
15. Cruz Blanca in Chicago, Illinois
When you take into account the fact that Mexico exports some of the U.S' most popular bottled beers like Modelo and Corona, it should come as no surprise that a Mexican brewery would perform quite well. We already know tacos and beer are a match made in heaven, but Cruz Blanca takes it to a new level with brews like the lime + salt chelada tropical lager (not to mention the tequila-barrel-aged version of this beer).
When it comes to food, you can't go wrong with the tacos that are offered with more unique meat options like spiced lamb or the langosta Maine lobster, but the plates and shareables shouldn't go overlooked. Tlayudas (kind of like a giant tostada covered in bean spread and savory toppings) are great to split with a few people, while carnitas nachos will keep the whole table happy. If you're in the mood for seafood, East Coast oysters are offered on happy hour for $2 each, Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
(312) 733-1975
904 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
16. Nexus Brewery & Blue Smokehouse in Albuquerque, New Mexico
While you may associate craft brewing with cloudy Northern locations, New Mexico has kept up with the trend boasting dozens of independent microbreweries that can hold their own with any other state. Nexus is a local favorite with two locations. The main brewery, open seven days a week, features a unique menu of New Mexican soul food with dishes like NM hot chicken (distinguished from Nashville-style chicken by the addition of red chiles), red beans and rice, and enchilada plates.
The second location, open Wednesday through Sunday, is where a foodie will really thrive. All of the brewery's New Mexican soul food favorites are still available on the menu, but this location is also a smokehouse, and you just can't miss the meats. Pulled pork, tender brisket, hot links, chicken, pork ribs, and burnt ends of either brisket or pork belly (oh my).
(505) 242-4100
4730 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
17. The Send Brewing Co. in Portland, Maine
There are so many countries around the world that make great beer and great food, yet the U.S. craft brewery market is flooded with places that serve mid-tier burgers and soggy fries as the only food option. The Send Brewing Co. is here to shake things up and set a new standard with a full menu of Japanese food options to pair with their beers.
Karaage, the twice-fried chicken that makes mouths water around the world, is served with a glaze of honey sriracha. Okonomiyaki is a must-order, a savory pancake that is one of Osaka's signature dishes and a great companion to a lager. The donbury rice bowls are hearty and filling, and come with a side of warming miso soup. Make sure to check out their Instagram page for weekend food specials.
https://www.thesendbrewing.com
(207) 274-6010
15 Ocean St, South Portland, ME 04106