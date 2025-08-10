Speed Up Your Shopping Time At Costco With This Simple Hack

One of the great things about Costco is that, especially if you're shopping for a big family, it's possible to get all, or at least most, of your grocery shopping done in one trip, packing the cart full to the brim with must-have items like milk and bread, along with a couple of fun snacks you were peer-pressured into purchasing after trying one of the store's famous free samples. But one of the worst things about the mega retailer is that everyone else there is doing the same thing as you, meaning that the checkout line can be a serious drag. There's a certain level of patience you have to maintain while waiting for your turn to check out, but once you get there, it is absolutely possible to help the cashiers speed up the process and get you to your hot dog sooner. (After all, Costco sells more hot dogs than the MLB for a reason.)

The best way to do this? Make sure all of your items are in your cart with the barcode facing up to help the cashiers zoom through their scanning. And hey — if the checkout line is really long, and you forgot to do this as you went, use the time while you wait as an opportunity to prepare your cart, shifting items around as necessary.