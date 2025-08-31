Make French Toast Like A Pro With One Smart Bakery Bread Swap

French toast has a way of tricking us into thinking it's a "restaurant-only" breakfast — golden, custardy slices stacked high, dusted with sugar, and dripping in syrup. Achieving that at home may seem unattainable, or at least incredibly time-consuming. But here's the truth: The difference between the slightly soggy stuff you make at home and the diner-worthy plate you order out often comes down to one simple choice. It's not the eggs, the milk, or even how long you soak each slice. It's the bread.

Most of us default to store-bought white breads because it's what's in the pantry. The problem? Pre-sliced loaves are usually too thin and too flimsy to stand up to a rich custard soak. They either collapse into mush or cook unevenly, leaving you with a sad mix of soggy centers and overdone edges. That's where a bakery loaf comes in.

When you buy an unsliced loaf from your local bakery (think challah, brioche, or even a sturdy sourdough), you get to control the thickness. Cut at least ¾-inch thick slices, and suddenly you've got a canvas primed for perfectly cooked French toast. Thick slices can soak up more custard without disintegrating, which means a creamy interior and golden, caramelized exterior once it hits the skillet. Basically, a simple bread swap unlocks the textural balance that restaurant French toast nails every time.