Cracker Barrel Vs Bob Evans: Who Does Breakfast Better?

Cracker Barrel may be known for its quirky, fun gift shop, while Bob Evans is more of an accessible neighborhood hotspot, but you can grab a country-style breakfast from either restaurant. The farmhouse favorites at both eateries draw massive breakfast crowds each weekend, and both menus are also long and all-inclusive. So which restaurant actually does breakfast better?

We tried some of the breakfast staples and signature menu items from each restaurant to give the question a thorough investigation. Comparing favorites like eggs-to-order and bacon, plus some specialty selections unique to each restaurant, we were able to get our fill of breakfast and brunch dishes — served all day at both Cracker Barrel and Bob Evans. Both chains focus on classic dishes, including pancakes and hearty skillets and platters.

There are still some significant differences, though. Cracker Barrel has more ham options, while Bob Evans' biscuits are an overwhelming favorite. Cracker Barrel sells some its favorites at the country store, so you can recreate them at home, but Bob Evans' menu is more consistent, so you'll always be able to find your regular order. Ultimately, though, the quality of the food, and the number of options, were the main factors.