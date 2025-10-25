We Asked 2 Chefs The Best Bread For French Toast And They Said The Same Thing
Fluffy, sweet, with a just a little bit of crispiness — there's nothing quite like the first bite of a piece of perfectly cooked French toast. There are tons of French toast methods out there, and we talked with two top chefs about their go-to recipes during the New York City Wine & Food Fest at the Seaport in October, and were surprised to find that their methods had one thing in common: challah bread. Both Ayesha Nurdjaja, head chef at Shuka, and Maayan Glass, executive chef at 12 Chairs Cafe, shared why challah bread makes fantastic French toast.
Glass says that his French toast recipe is super-straightforward. "I think what really matters is the bread that you're using," he says of his technique. "We're using challah bread. It's making it much nicer, it's fluffier, and really delicious."
Nurdjaja says that challah bread is her favorite choice for French toast because it's not overly dense. In addition to choosing a less-dense bread, she says that soaking time is key for a fluffy result. "I would say five minutes is probably on the minimum, 20 minutes maybe on the max," she recommends. "You just want to feel that when you push down, you can see the custard kind of pull out from it."
More expert tips for top-notch French toast
While starting with great challah bread creates a solid foundation, there are more French toast tips and tricks you can use to take this decadent breakfast to the next level. Try switching up the type of dairy you use for your custard to create a creamier, more rich taste. You can try using a combination of milk and heavy cream (or just straight-up heavy cream if you're in the mood for something super satisfying), or even melted ice cream (vanilla is a great fit, but you can jazz it up with your favorites, like strawberry or butter pecan). If you'd prefer, you can skip the dairy altogether — or replace it with a plant-based milk.
You can also try getting creative with fillings (that go in between slices of French toast) and toppings. For a brown sugary taste, try topping your French toast with whipped cream, caramel, and crushed pralines (this can pair especially well with French toast that's been dipped in melted butter pecan ice cream before hitting the frying pan). In the mood for a chocolate-covered strawberry twist? Try layering French toast with Nutella, topping it off with sliced strawberries (and an extra dollop of chocolate-hazelnut goodness, obviously). No matter what toppings you choose, be sure to give challah bread a try next time you're whipping up some French toast for a light, airy bite.