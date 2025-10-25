We Asked 2 Chefs The Best Bread For French Toast And They Said The Same Thing

Fluffy, sweet, with a just a little bit of crispiness — there's nothing quite like the first bite of a piece of perfectly cooked French toast. There are tons of French toast methods out there, and we talked with two top chefs about their go-to recipes during the New York City Wine & Food Fest at the Seaport in October, and were surprised to find that their methods had one thing in common: challah bread. Both Ayesha Nurdjaja, head chef at Shuka, and Maayan Glass, executive chef at 12 Chairs Cafe, shared why challah bread makes fantastic French toast.

Glass says that his French toast recipe is super-straightforward. "I think what really matters is the bread that you're using," he says of his technique. "We're using challah bread. It's making it much nicer, it's fluffier, and really delicious."

Nurdjaja says that challah bread is her favorite choice for French toast because it's not overly dense. In addition to choosing a less-dense bread, she says that soaking time is key for a fluffy result. "I would say five minutes is probably on the minimum, 20 minutes maybe on the max," she recommends. "You just want to feel that when you push down, you can see the custard kind of pull out from it."