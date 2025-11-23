How Bread Bowls Went From A Medieval Staple To A Match Made In Heaven For Chowder

It's hard to imagine life without bread bowls. They're incredibly filling, make it so you have fewer dishes to wash afterwards, and are ripe for experimentation. You could, for example, make a bread bowl out of cornbread instead of the usual types you see at restaurants. Instead of soups and stews, you can serve a salad inside of one. If you're big on variety, you could do what Panera did with its double bread bowls and serve two dishes in a single loaf.

At the end of the day, however, some dishes are timeless for a reason. One of the very best ways to enjoy a bread bowl is with a creamy serving of New England clam chowder, a dish that traces its origins all the way back to the California Gold Rush of the mid-1800s. Bread bowls themselves, however, go even further back, with an early predecessor dating back to the Medieval Ages.

As with most food origins, the invention of the bread bowl as we know it today — a hollowed-out loaf — is steeped in legend more than recorded fact. The most popular story is that an unnamed Irish nobleman created it as a vessel for soup, which he then served to an English duke in an effort to impress him. The duke supposedly enjoyed himself so much that he funded the opening of a bread bowl shop in Dublin. There are no known historical records of this ever happening, however, though the story is widespread.