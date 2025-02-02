Forget Soup And Start Serving Your Salads In A Bread Bowl
Salads are nutrient-dense medleys that are as nourishing as they are versatile. Only sometimes, they can leave you craving more. By introducing more carbohydrates into a salad, you might find yourself more satiated than without them. But don't just reach for the humdrum croutons to crown your meal, transform its very foundation by assembling your salad in a starchy, satisfying bread bowl.
Although bread bowls are synonymous with soup, they're more versatile than you might think. If you can fill a ceramic bowl with it, you can fill a bread bowl with it. The filling and comforting nature of bread bowls is a hearty and crave-curbing contrast to the garden-fresh goodness of a veggie-packed kale Caesar salad, making your dining experience all the more indulgent. The rustic, tender bread will soak up your favorite homemade salad dressing, leaving behind a second meal that's teeming with moisture and flavor — that is, of course, assuming you have enough bravery and resolve to not eat the bread as you go.
To make a bread bowl, start with a round loaf or large roll. Slice off the top in a neat circle and carefully scoop out the soft interior with a spoon, leaving a sturdy shell thick enough to hold up to the weight of your salad. Use the hollowed-out scraps to bake homemade croutons to sprinkle into your bread bowl-encased salad.
Having fun with salad bread bowls
A basic white or wheat bread bowl works wonders as a salad vessel. However, using bread from different cuisines from around the world is a fun way to make globally inspired salads teeming with possibilities.
As a twist on a Mexican torta, turn a bolillo into a bread bowl salad by filling it with lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado slices, pickled jalapeños, black beans, corn, and a tangy cilantro-lime dressing. Top with crumbled queso fresco and a sprinkle of chili powder for a zesty finish. Though it may resemble a bread plate more than a bread bowl, you can transport yourself to the Amalfi coast with a hollowed-out focaccia filled with romaine lettuce, juicy tomatoes, red onions, chopped prosciutto and salami, Italian dressing, and an avalanche of Parmesan cheese.
To make pita bread bowls, microwave store-bought pitas for about 30 seconds to soften them. Lightly brush both sides with olive oil, then press them into oven-safe bowls to adopt their shape. Place the bowls on a baking sheet and bake for around 20 minutes or until the pita crisps and holds its shape. Fill the bowl with romaine lettuce, grilled lamb, fresh cucumber, pickled red onion, Kalamata olives, tangy feta cheese, and a red wine vinaigrette for a Greek salad held in place by a soft, edible bowl. Follow the same steps but swap pita bread for naan and assemble a warm basmati rice salad topped with tandoori chicken, chickpeas, diced cauliflower, fresh spinach, and a cucumber mint yogurt dressing.
For convenience, making bread bowls from pre-baked bread is best. Of course, baking bread bowls from scratch is always rewarding if you're up for the extra effort.