Forget Soup And Start Serving Your Salads In A Bread Bowl

Salads are nutrient-dense medleys that are as nourishing as they are versatile. Only sometimes, they can leave you craving more. By introducing more carbohydrates into a salad, you might find yourself more satiated than without them. But don't just reach for the humdrum croutons to crown your meal, transform its very foundation by assembling your salad in a starchy, satisfying bread bowl.

Although bread bowls are synonymous with soup, they're more versatile than you might think. If you can fill a ceramic bowl with it, you can fill a bread bowl with it. The filling and comforting nature of bread bowls is a hearty and crave-curbing contrast to the garden-fresh goodness of a veggie-packed kale Caesar salad, making your dining experience all the more indulgent. The rustic, tender bread will soak up your favorite homemade salad dressing, leaving behind a second meal that's teeming with moisture and flavor — that is, of course, assuming you have enough bravery and resolve to not eat the bread as you go.

To make a bread bowl, start with a round loaf or large roll. Slice off the top in a neat circle and carefully scoop out the soft interior with a spoon, leaving a sturdy shell thick enough to hold up to the weight of your salad. Use the hollowed-out scraps to bake homemade croutons to sprinkle into your bread bowl-encased salad.