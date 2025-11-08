The Best Great Value Canned Soup To Buy On Repeat This Fall

Soup season is officially here and it's time to stock up on all your canned favorites. Whether you're a fan of creamy clam chowder, comforting chicken noodle, or simple tomato soup, most grocery stores have a wide variety to choose from. Clam chowder may be more of a summer soup, but this hearty dish is perfect to warm you up in the colder months. Chowhound took the time to taste and rank seven canned clam chowder brands, and there was one that we would buy over and over again. Great Value clam chowder received the No. 1 spot in our book. Walmart's store brand soup was flavorful, creamy, and each ingredient was perfectly cooked and delicious.

For a generic brand, Great Value's clam chowder outshone other options in all categories. For starters, one 8-ounce can of the soup costs $1.50, which makes it a pretty great bang for your buck. A good clam chowder should have a blend of ingredients that offer a flavorful and rich taste, and we were surprised to find Great Value's did just that. We even found that the ingredients list wasn't too long, meaning it's not packed with artificial flavors. While it may not be a fresh bowl of New England clam chowder (which is distinct from Manhattan's version), Great Value has hit the mark on this creamy soup perfect for the cold seasons.