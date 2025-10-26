Want Instant Bread Bowls? Trader Joe's Has The Solution (And It's Perfect For Fall)

If you love a crusty, soft, hollowed-out boule of bread filled to the brim with your favorite piping hot fall soup, you're not just jumping on a modern culinary trend — you're continuing a longtime tradition of humans enjoying meals served in edible vessels. One of many little known facts about bread bowls is that they're the modern version of ancient Roman bread plates and medieval eating vessels. Though born of practicality, we continue enjoying bread bowls today because there's just nothing quite like tearing into a moist, flavor-soaked bread bowl after consuming its contents.

The best part is that you don't even have to make a trip to Panera to enjoy this tasty meal. Instead, head to Trader Joe's to snag a two-pack of its mini sourdough bread boules for just $2.99. Each mini loaf is about 7 ounces and several inches in diameter — the perfect size and shape to hold your favorite brand of clam chowder or homemade tomato basil bisque. The boules themselves are also reportedly delicious, with a tangy, nutty, crunchy crust and a fluffy, aromatic interior.

To create your homemade bread bowl, slice vertically into the loaf with a serrated knife, cutting a cylinder of bread from the center. Then, use your fingers to gently pull bread from the cylinder until your bowl is as large as you'd like. The hollowed out bread bits are perfect for making crispy and delicious croutons in your microwave while the resulting bowl is thick and sturdy enough to hold almost any soup.