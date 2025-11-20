The 7 Absolute Best Grocery Store Chains For Buying Seafood

While Sprouts Farmers Market markets itself as a specialty health food store, it admittedly has all the makings of a large-grocery chain. That means shoppers get the best of both worlds: a wide selection of fresh and high-quality food. That's maybe most evident in the seafood department, where Sprouts touts a "responsibly sourced" selection.

You can find everything from snow crab legs to salmon sushi rolls at Sprouts, and it's all some of the best of the best. Come for good quality and good deals on Wednesdays, when Sprouts runs its weekly $5 grab-and-go sushi special. It's hard to find a better deal than that, even among Los Angeles's great value sushi spots. Regardless of what city you're in, Sprouts can guarantee sushi made and packaged fresh daily. "We have Sprouts here in Florida and the sushi is tasty and delicious," says one shopper.

Sprouts is abundant — with locations in 25 states — everywhere from Alabama to Kansas to New York. There are over 150 Sprouts in California alone, with new locations "sprouting" up all the time. This makes Sprouts a convenient and conscientious solution for all of your seafood necessities. "We source from fisheries who are committed to preserving and protecting the health of our marine and freshwater ecosystems," the Sprouts website claims, "in order to become a certified sustainable fishery, our vendors must undergo a rigorous verification process with third-party partners to ensure 100% traceability, safe working conditions, minimal environmental impact and many other strict regulations."