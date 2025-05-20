13 Mistakes You're Making At A Sushi Restaurant

We all know somebody who says sushi never fills them up. That person most likely isn't ordering sushi correctly. "Come hungry," Brian Rosman advises. "We have a wide variety of fish and flavors to explore. It would be a shame to miss out because you filled up before you arrived." He adds that it's also good manners to let the chef know if you're getting full. This is even more important at an omakase restaurant, where the chef curates the meal for you.

Bringing your appetite to any sushi restaurant is a crucial first step to a positive experience. Of course, two pieces of nigiri don't constitute a whole meal, but combining a few small plates and rolls listed throughout the menu can satiate anybody's hunger. One advantage is that you'll get to try more decadent dishes. Plus, not eating much at a sushi restaurant can be a mistake of its own.

Traditionally, leaving food uneaten can be viewed as rude in Asian cultures. In America, though, there's a little more leniency. "It's not 'rude' in a Western sense," chef Nikki Zheng from Sushi Akira says, "but in Japanese culture, leaving food can be seen as wasteful. We encourage guests to pace themselves and ask questions. We're happy to guide portioning."