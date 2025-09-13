10 Must-Try Value Sushi Spots In Los Angeles

Los Angeles's food scene is as great and diverse as the city itself, with top-notch talent gracing kitchens across the sprawling metropolis. While LA might be most well-known for having some of the best Mexican restaurants in the country, it also has stellar Thai and Vietnamese food, as well as excellent sushi. In fact, the city is home to countless sushi spots, although typically, the really expensive places get all the glory. Restaurants like Nobu or Sushi Park are world-renowned, but inaccessible to most people — visitors and residents alike.

While you could certainly learn to roll sushi like a pro at home, if you prefer to hit the town, there are plenty of approachable and affordable sushi restaurants to enjoy around LA. They may not all have the name recognition as a giant like Nobu, but they are just as good. After living in Los Angeles for a decade, I can attest that these value sushi spots are some of the best around and are worth checking out. Here are 10 of the best sushi restaurants in Los Angeles.