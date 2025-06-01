The 15 Most Historic Restaurants In California

California's culinary history is as vast and diverse as the state itself. The best cuisine in the state takes inspiration from cultures around the world, such as Mexico or Japan, and gives it its own unmistakable Californian flair. The California roll's origins begin here, as does the popsicle. Beyond that, the Golden State offers some of the best food in the country, and some of its oldest restaurants predate California becoming an official part of the United States itself.

Everyone can at least agree that California is a state like no other, and its food is certainly no exception. From the beginning of the Gold Rush to the Golden Age of Hollywood, these select establishments each play a small role in shaping California history throughout the years. Surviving the test of time and still open for operation today, here are 15 of the most historic restaurants serving customers in California.