The Hands Down Best Sushi Restaurant In Every US State

Sushi has long captivated diners with its delicate balance of flavor, texture, and artistry, and across the United States, an incredible variety of sushi restaurants showcase this culinary tradition. From unassuming hole-in-the-wall gems to acclaimed Michelin-starred establishments commanding worldwide attention, the American sushi scene is as diverse as it is delicious. Alas, not all sushi places are created equal, but it's not always easy to tell the good ones at first glance; plenty of low-key, tucked-away spots have incredible sushi, while there are high-end places that are distinctly lackluster.

We set out on a mission to find the best sushi restaurants in every state, drawing on a combination of awards, critical press, and social media buzz to ensure each selection represents both quality and reputation. Whether you're chasing expertly crafted nigiri, inventive rolls, or a full omakase experience, these picks capture the essence of what makes sushi extraordinary in each region.