The Hands Down Best Sushi Restaurant In Every US State

Sushi has long captivated diners with its delicate balance of flavor, texture, and artistry, and across the United States, an incredible variety of sushi restaurants showcase this culinary tradition. From unassuming hole-in-the-wall gems to acclaimed Michelin-starred establishments commanding worldwide attention, the American sushi scene is as diverse as it is delicious. Alas, not all sushi places are created equal, but it's not always easy to tell the good ones at first glance; plenty of low-key, tucked-away spots have incredible sushi, while there are high-end places that are distinctly lackluster. 

We set out on a mission to find the best sushi restaurants in every state, drawing on a combination of awards, critical press, and social media buzz to ensure each selection represents both quality and reputation. Whether you're chasing expertly crafted nigiri, inventive rolls, or a full omakase experience, these picks capture the essence of what makes sushi extraordinary in each region.

Alabama: Samurai Japan in Vestavia Hills

Interior of Samurai Japan Kymberli L. /Yelp

If you're craving sushi in Alabama, Samurai Japan in Vestavia is the place to be. Customers rave about the spot, with one reviewer on Wanderlog noting it's a "much adored hidden gem" and another saying, "Amazing isn't enough to describe this place...the food was simply amazing is a complete understatement." Local Redditors agree, with one saying, "All I have to say is WOW!" While the entire menu is praised, top items include the Tokyo roll, Hawaiian, and Black Angel Roll.

https://www.samuraijapanonline.com/

(205) 978-7775

700 Montgomery Hwy #178, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

Alaska: Sushi Ya in Anchorage

Interior dining room at Sushi Ya sushiyafoods / Facebook

Sushi Ya may be located in Anchorage, but stepping inside is like stepping into Japan. The cozy spot offers a variety of creative sushi rolls and other Japanese dishes, as well as an extensive wine list. Picked as the top sushi spot in Anchorage by The Alaska Current, Redditors say it's got a "great quiet atmosphere with excellent food," and those on Facebook say it's great for both simple and elaborate sushi rolls.

https://www.aksushiya.com/

(907) 522-2244

3501 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99503

Arizona: Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant in Chandler

Seating near kitchen inside Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant

Sushi and gourmet Wagyu steak are on the menu at Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant in Chandler, Arizona. The upscale spot uses a combination of fresh ingredients and traditional preparation techniques to offer high-quality sushi. Redditors say it's perfect for a classy date night, and local press consistently rates it as one of the top restaurants in the Phoenix area.

https://shimogamoaz.com/

(480) 899-7191

2051 W Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224

Arkansas: Mt Fuji Japanese Restaurant in Little Rock

Counter seating at Mt Fuji Japanese Restaurant Mt Fuji Japanese Restaurant

Arkansas Times calls the food at Mt. Fuji Japanese Restaurant "Japanese soul food," and the restaurant won a 2025 reader's choice award from the publication. While the sushi here is the main draw, Mt. Fuji also offers a variety of Japanese favorites, as well as an occasional omakase dinner, where the dishes are specially selected by the chef.

https://www.mtfujilittlerock.com/

(501) 227-6498

10301 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72227

California: Morihiro in Los Angeles

Shot of counter in front of kitchen, where chefs are preparing dishes Kelly W. / Yelp

California has both a large Japanese population and a high number of Michelin-star restaurants. The two collide at Morihiro, an omakase sushi restaurant on Sunset Boulevard. Chef Morihiro Onodera, whom the Michelin Guide says helped establish LA's sushi culture, uses only the freshest ingredients to create stunning, delicious sushi dishes. Locals on Reddit love the spot, calling it "amazing" and the "best omakase in LA."

https://morionodera.com/

(323) 522-3993

1115 Sunset Blvd Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Colorado: Kizaki in Denver

Counter in front of kitchen, where chefs are working, inside Kizaki Kizaki

Speaking of Michelin stars, the only Michelin-star sushi restaurant you'll find in Colorado is Kizaki. The Michelin Guide calls Chef Toshi Kizaki a "veritable trailblazer of Denver's sushi scene" and praises the way he blends traditional techniques with modern flourishes. Locals on Reddit say walking into Kizaki is "like walking into a high-end Omakase restaurant in Japan." Keep in mind this high-end experience includes a high-end price tag, but locals say it's absolutely worth it.

https://kizakiden.com/

(720) 512-2753

1551 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210

Connecticut: Gohan Japanese Cuisine in Southington

Counter area at Gohan Japanese Cuisine Gohansushict / Facebook

Gohan Japanese Cuisine may have a simple strip-mall exterior, but inside, you'll find a world of delicious, creative sushi. The spot was not only rated one of the top sushi restaurants by Connecticut Magazine, but also came in at number 20 on Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants 2025 list. One Redditor praises their experience at the restaurant, saying, "Everything was delicious and the service was great," while another lauds, "They are straight up artists.""

https://gohansushict.com/

(860) 276-8886

405 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489

Delaware: Sushi Yama in Middletown

Dining room of Sushi Yama profile.php?id=100064112764543 / Facebook

Another casual strip-mall favorite is Sushi Yama in Middletown. Inside, you'll find classic Japanese fare, including a variety of sushi, teriyaki, and bento boxes. You'll also find beautiful Japanese decor, but despite that, the atmosphere is relaxed, making it a perfect spot for lunch or dinner. DelawareToday named Sushi Yama as one of the best sushi options in the state and customers say it's simply fantastic.

https://sushiyamadelaware.com/

(302) 376-8680

572 W Main St, Middletown, DE 19709

Florida: Kadence in Orlando

Counter at Kadence kadenceorlando / Facebook

Tucked away in the Audubon Park Garden District of Orlando is Kadence. While the big black building itself has little signage, Kadence is a Michelin-star restaurant praised for its colorful cooking, including blue crab fritters, oysters with yuzu vinegar, and sashimi platters, as well as its modern atmosphere. The restaurant is omakase and reservation only, and Redditors say the high-end spot is the "best omakase you'll find in Florida."

http://kadenceorlando.com/

1809 Winter Park Rd, Orlando, FL 32803

Georgia: Hayakawa in Atlanta

Counter area at Hayakawa HayakawaATL / Facebook

The Michelin Guide has a love for sushi and Japanese restaurants, and you can find another in Atlanta. Hayakawa is a chic, dimly lit spot for sushi, run by a "local legend" of Atlanta's restaurant scene, Chef Atsushi Hayakawa. The spot features a seasonal, multi-course omakase menu that changes weekly and was a James Beard semifinalist in 2024. While the food is divine, Chef Hayakawa is focused on creating an overall dining experience, which includes delightful banter with guests.

https://www.hayakawaatl.com/

(770) 986-0010

1055 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318

Hawai'i: Mitch's Fish Market & Sushi Bar in Honolulu

Dining room of Mitch's Fish Market & Sushi Bar Sam T. / Yelp

Hawai'i has the highest percentage of Japanese residents, and it's not even close. That makes it a great place to find authentic Japanese food, and one spot locals swear by is Mitch's Fish Market and Sushi Bar. This laid-back spot offers fresh, high-quality sushi options, with one Redditor calling it "the only place [on Oahu] that comes close to Japan quality for a reasonable price."

https://www.mitchssushi.com/

(808) 837-7774

524 Ohohia St, Honolulu, HI 96819

Idaho: Raw Dead Fish in Coeur d'Alene

Food truck and outdoor eating area at Raw Dead Fish Raw Dead Fish

Raw Dead Fish may not sound like the most appealing spot for sushi (even though, at its core, that's what sushi is), but residents of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, love this food truck. Despite being on wheels, the fun restaurant has a permanent location not far off I-90. When the weather is nice, it also offers outdoor seating. The menu here is almost exclusively sushi, with traditional, signature, fried, and vegetarian options.

https://www.rawdeadfish.net/

(208) 755-6829

514 E Best Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815

Illinois: Mako in Chicago

Seating area at Mako Mako

It's no surprise that Chicago is home to several Michelin-star restaurants, including Mako. While the sushi restaurant is tucked away and can be hard to spot, it's worth finding; with only 22 seats, Mako creates an intimate, personalized omakase experience. The Michelin Guide praises the restaurant for both its sushi and its cooked items, like the braised abalone, as well as the overall ambiance.

https://www.makochicago.com/

(312) 988-0687

731 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60661

Indiana: Sakura in Indianapolis

Exterior of Sakura Michael M. / Yelp

It's hard to get people online to agree on anything, but if you ask Indianapolis locals what the best sushi place is, most will tell you Sakura. The casual spot offers a variety of sushi and sashimi options, as well as traditional Japanese dishes like teriyaki and tempura. Locals on Reddit rave about the spot's lunch specials and say it's one of the most authentic Japanese restaurants in the area.

https://www.indysakuraexpress.com/

(317) 259-4171

7201 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Iowa: Izumi in North Liberty

Front counter at Sakura izuminorthliberty / Facebook

With four locations across Iowa, Izumi is consistently racking up local awards. The spot offers a myriad of sushi and hibachi options, and, even better, offers all-you-can-eat. While ambiance varies slightly between locations, the highly-rated North Liberty location offers a sleek decor and a welcoming atmosphere. Locals on Reddit say the sushi is "absolutely epic" and highly recommend the all-you-can-eat option.

https://www.izumirestaurant.com/

(319) 459-1578

395 Beaver Kreek Center, North Liberty, IA 52317

Kansas: Sushi UNI in Lenexa

Dining area at Sushi UNI Kara R. / Yelp

You'll find several sushi spots in the Kansas City area, and a top favorite on the Kansas side is Sushi UNI. The restaurant is a hotspot for traditional Japanese dishes, including over 75 different sushi rolls. Redditors highly recommend the dinosaur roll, a deep-fried option containing crab meat, avocado, and cream cheese. Others on Reddit call the spot "amazing," with one joking, "I made a terrible mistake by moving into the apartment complex behind it."

https://www.sushiuni.com/

(913) 322-8667

12841 W 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa, KS 66215

Kentucky: Osaka Japanese Restaurant in Lexington

The dining room at one of the Osaka locations in Lexington Osaka Japanese Restaurant

Osaka Japanese Restaurant is known for both sleek, modern vibes and fantastic sushi, and with three locations across Lexington, it's also easy to access. The beloved spot offers a wide selection of sushi as well as several other traditional Japanese dishes. Over on Reddit, one local calls it "a hidden little gem" and says they've never had anything bad there, while another says it's always their go-to for Japanese food.

https://osakalexingtonky.com/

(859) 296-2625

3805 Dylan Pl Suite 130, Lexington, KY 40514

Louisiana: Seiji's in Metairie

Counter in front of kitchen at Seji's seijis_omakase / Instagram

The New Orleans area is known for dishes like gumbo and jambalaya, which often contain seafood, but they're pretty different from sushi. Regardless, there are a few sushi options around, and one locals love is Seiji's. In a post titled, "Just had the best meal of my life," one Redditor says, "[Twelve] course omakase at Seiji's changed my whole perception on sushi." The omakase menu here "honors Japanese culinary traditions while embracing local tastes and modern touches."

https://www.littletokyonola.com/seijis-omakase

(504) 434-8897

2300 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie, LA 70001

Maine: Yosaku in Portland

Garden patio at Yosaku profile.php?id=100063619941746 / Facebook

When looking at the best sushi places in Maine, you'll see one name come up consistently: Yosaku. Located in downtown Portland just blocks from the water, the restaurant offers a long list of sushi options as well as an extensive menu of other Japanese dishes. When the weather's nice, enjoy your meal in the restaurant's beautiful Japanese garden for both good food and good vibes.

https://yosakumaine.com/

(207) 780-0880

1 Danforth St, Portland, ME 04101

Maryland: Sushi King in Columbia

Dining room of Sushi King Sushi King

Sushi King is an authentic Japanese restaurant through and through, from the Japanese-inspired decor to the menu full of Japanese favorites. It offers dozens of sushi and sashimi dishes, with both a la carte and omakase options available. One Redditor lovingly says, "Sushi King was the only place my crotchety little Japanese grandma would accept. I think they feel the most like an actual sushi joint in Japan out of all the available options."

https://www.sushikingcolumbia.com/

(410) 997-1269

6490 Dobbin Rd, Suite F, Columbia, MD 21045

Massachusetts: Matsunori Handroll Bar in Boston

Sushi bar at Matsunori Handroll Bar matsunori.handrollbar / Facebook

Matsunori Handroll Bar specializes in temaki-style hand-rolls crafted with precision: The chefs here aim for a perfect 50/50 fish-to-rice ratio. From fresh uni flown in overnight to A5 Wagyu sourced from the owners' ranch, the quality at Matsunori is top-tier. The chic spot is consistently featured on Boston's "best sushi" lists thanks to its innovative presentation, excellent sourcing, and welcoming vibe for both sushi novices and aficionados alike.

https://matsunori.com/

(857) 305-3993

900 Beacon St Unit A, Boston, MA 02215

Michigan: Noble Fish in Clawson

Sushi bar at Noble Fish Noble Village Clawson / Facebook

Located just outside of Detroit in Clawson, Michigan, Noble Fish began as a Japanese market in the 1980s and later added a sushi bar, building its reputation on fresh, high-quality seafood and generous portions. Its menu features classic nigiri, inventive rolls, like their "Michigan Roll," and specialty items. The bright, modern environment creates a relaxing space for customers to enjoy their quality sushi.

https://www.noblefish.com/

(248) 585-2314

45 E 14 Mile Rd, Clawson, MI 48017

Minnesota: Kado no Mise in Minneapolis

Seating area at Kado no Mise KadonoMise / Facebook

Nestled in Minneapolis's vibrant warehouse district, you'll find Kado no Mise. This upscale spot, run by Chef Shigeyuki Furukawa, offers "Edomae sushi and simple, delicate Japanese fare." Kado no Mise provides three omakase menu options, and local say on Reddit it's "absolutely [the] best quality in Minnesota." A kaiseki counter with a 10-course tasting menu and a Japanese whisky bar are also available on-site.

https://www.kadonomise.com/

(612) 338-1515

33 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Mississippi: Samurai Japanese Cuisine in D'Iberville

Exterior signage of Samurai Japanese Cuisine samuraiofdiberville / Facebook

Samurai Japanese Cuisine brings together traditional Japanese dishes with creative twists in a relaxed yet polished atmosphere. The menu here offers something for everyone, including fresh nigiri and inventive specialty rolls, alongside ramen, hibachi, and poke bowls. With generous portions, quality ingredients, and an elegant but welcoming vibe, it's made its name as one of the top sushi destinations on the Gulf Coast.

https://www.samuraidiberville.com/

(228) 396-9750

3516 Sangani Blvd Suite J, D'Iberville, MS 39540

Missouri: Kata Nori Hand Roll Bar in Kansas City

Inside of Kata Nori Hand Roll Bar Kata Nori Hand Roll Bar / Facebook

Located in Kansas City's Crossroads district, Kata Nori Hand Roll Bar offers an elevated sushi experience centered around temaki-style hand rolls crafted on the spot. With a focus on the "artistry of sushi," each hand roll showcases premium fish, crisp seaweed, and perfectly seasoned rice. Add in an expert mixology program featuring sake and Japanese-inspired cocktails, and it's no wonder Kata Nori has become a destination for sushi lovers.

https://katanorikc.com/

(913) 909-3954

404 E 18th St, Kansas City, MO 64108

Montana: Hooked Sushi in Bozeman

Seating inside Hooked Sushi hookedsushimt / Facebook

If you're looking for delicious sushi in the heart of the mountains, check out Hooked Sushi. Located on Bozeman's Main Street, the local favorite offers a relaxed vibe in a modern, industrial space. Using only the freshest fish and veggies, the chefs at Hooked Sushi have created a crave-worthy menu of familiar favorites and unique, exciting flavors, with options ranging from sushi to ramen and even tacos.

https://www.hookedmt.com/

(406) 577-2332

119 E Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Nebraska: Yoshitomo in Omaha

Inside of Yoshitomo JooJo202301 / Yelp

Run by a James Beard semifinalist chef, Yoshitomo is a cozy, upscale spot for sushi and Japanese small plates, plus beer, wine, and sake. Locals in Omaha adore the place: "I have been going there for years. It's my favorite restaurant," says one on Reddit. When another Redditor asked what they should order, the top response was, "Literally everything. It's all amazing." Another tip from local Redditors: Try to make a reservation if you can.

https://www.yoshitomo.com/

(402) 916-5872

6011 Maple St, Omaha, NE 68104

Nevada: Mizumi in Las Vegas

Dining area inside Mizumi, with plants and a waterfall in the background Mizumi.wynnlv/Instagram

Like almost everything in Las Vegas, dining at Mizumi is meant to be a full experience. Located on the strip in the Wynn Las Vegas, the fine-dining spot offers a full Japanese garden atmosphere and multiple dining options. Despite the higher price tag, Mizumi gets rave reviews from Redditors, who say the ambiance is "on another level" and the sushi is extremely fresh. Redditors agree, saying, "an easy choice for any romantic night, anniversary, special occasion, you name it."

https://www.wynnlasvegas.com/dining/fine-dining/mizumi

(702) 770-3320

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

New Hampshire: Osaka in Manchester

Exterior of Osaka in Manchester Osaka Sushi/Facebook

Osaka brings incredible Japanese food to the downtown area of Manchester. The spot focuses on offering fresh, authentic, expertly-prepared sushi and sashimi, with a special emphasis on creating a welcoming atmosphere and exceptional service. Consistently ranked a top restaurant by local publications, it's become a go-to for anyone craving high-quality sushi at an affordable price in the city.

https://www.osakanh.com/

(603) 232-0761

1077 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101

New Jersey: Butterfish in Rutherford

Dining nook inside Butterfish Butterfish

Led by celebrated chef Jeffry Undiarto (formerly of the two-Michelin-star restaurant n/naka), Butterfish blends refined minimal decor with elevated plating and an omakase-driven menu. To create a high-end sushi experience, fish is flown in fresh from Japan and Boston multiple times a week. One Redditor says it's "the best sushi I've ever had," praising not only the flavor but also the beautiful plating.

https://www.thebutterfish.com/

(908) 549-2717

15 Franklin Pl, Rutherford, NJ 07070

New Mexico: Sakura Sushi and Grill in Albuquerque

Dining room of Sakura Sushi and Grill John D. / Yelp

Poised just blocks from the Rio Grande, Sakura Sushi and Grill shines as a go-to spot for fresh, flavorful sushi in a welcoming atmosphere. The menu features standout items like the Double Salmon Roll and XL sushi boats, plus hot-stone bibimbap bowls for variety. With a blend of Japanese and Korean touches and a loyal local following, it's a top pick for New Mexico sushi lovers.

https://www.facebook.com/jbksakurasushiandgrill/

(505) 890-2838

6241 Riverside Plaza Ln Suite c-1, Albuquerque, NM 87120

New York: Masa in New York City

Masa sushi counter kappymasanyc/Instagram

It's no surprise that the only sushi restaurant in the U.S. with three Michelin stars is in NYC. Masa is the flagship of celebrated sushi chef Masa Takayama and stands as an icon of ultra-luxury omakase dining. The experience here features around 26 courses of fish flown daily from Japan and rare ingredients such as truffles, caviar, and Omi beef. 

https://www.masanyc.com/

(212) 823-9800

10 Columbus Cir, Floor 4, New York, NY 10019

North Carolina: City Market Sushi in Raleigh

Seating at City Market Sushi citymarketsushi / Facebook

City Market Sushi in downtown Raleigh is a modern sushi destination celebrated for its fresh fish, inventive rolls, and modern ambiance. Its menu blends classics like nigiri and sashimi with signature items such as the Spicy Tuna Dynamite and Ultimate Rainbow — earning it recognition as one of the state's top sushi spots. Guests praise the welcoming service and vibrant downtown setting, making it a go-to for both date nights and sushi fans alike.

https://www.citymarketsushi.com/

(919) 322-1987

315 Blake St, Raleigh, NC 27601

North Dakota: Wasabi in Fargo

Dining room of Wasabi Wasabifargo / Facebook

Wasabi offers a vibrant sushi and Asian-grill experience in a sleek, inviting space in downtown Fargo. With creative specialty rolls like the "Corona Roll" (spicy tuna, avocado, white tuna, lime, and eel sauce) earning local accolades, it's known for both freshness and flair. One Redditor sums it up by saying, "Wasabi is best quality by far." Whether you're after sushi, poke bowls, or Asian grill fare, Wasabi stands out on Fargo's downtown dining scene.

https://www.wasabipokebowl.com/

(701) 478-2442

560 2nd Ave N, Suite B, Fargo, ND 58102

Ohio: Haru Omakase in Columbus

Table area of Haru Omakase Crystal P. / Yelp

Haru Omakase offers a refined omakase sushi experience curated by Executive Chef Yudi Makassau. With seating focused around the chef's counter, each multi‑course tasting menu highlights ultra‑fresh seasonal fish and creative flavor pairings, like striped jack with amarillo paste or torched sea bream with ponzu jelly. The elegant yet approachable environment, paired with meticulous preparation and direct chef interaction, led to the Haru earning recognition as one of the area's best restaurants by Columbus Monthly.

https://www.haruomakase.com/

(614) 696-9682

2027 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240

Oklahoma: Awaji Izakaya in Oklahoma City

Interior of Awaji Izakaya Awaji Izakaya

Awaji Izakaya in OKC offers a lively Japanese gastropub experience that blends sushi bar finesse with izakaya‑style conviviality. Chef Richard Ly's menu features fresh seafood flown from Japan, binchōtan‑grilled yakitori, creative small plates, and a strong selection of sake, whiskies, and craft cocktails. Locals say it has some of the best fish in the city, with one Redditor joking, "You should definitely not go there and make my favorite place more crowded."

https://www.awaji-izakaya.com/

(405) 367-7360

12305 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73142

Oregon: Nodoguro in Portland

Inside of Nodoguro, including counter and table seating Nodoguropdx / Facebook

Nestled in Downtown Portland near the Willamette River, Nodoguro is the acclaimed multi‑course tasting destination that fuses Japanese kaiseki tradition with Pacific Northwest creativity. Diners embark on a roughly 15- to 20‑course journey featuring rare seafood flown from Tokyo, seasonal Oregon produce, and playful thematic touches like pop‑culture nods and avant‑garde plating. It's widely regarded as one of Portland's most coveted and creative dining experiences, and the reservation books open just once a month.

https://www.nodoguropdx.com/

515 SW Broadway #100, Portland, OR 97205

Pennsylvania: Sakana Omakase Sushi in Philadelphia

Omakase counter at Sakana Omakase Sushi Sakana Omakase Sushi

Sakana Omakase Sushi is a refined yet approachable omakase destination where diners sit at a 12‑seat counter and surrender their meal to the chef's artful direction. The omakase menu delivers around 21 courses of seasonal seafood and warm rice, all in a cozy but minimalist setting. Chef‑owner Sam Lin emphasizes accessibly priced luxury and hands‑on service, making Sakana a standout for serious sushi lovers who want top‑tier quality without the ultra‑lofty price.

http://phillysakana.com/

(215) 922-2149

616 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Rhode Island: Ran Zan Japanese Restaurant in Providence

Exterior of Ran Zan Japanese Restaurant Ran Zan

Along the Seekonk River is Ran Zan Japanese Restaurant, a beloved neighborhood sushi spot lauded for its traditional Japanese approach. The menu features scrupulously fresh nigiri and sashimi plus other classic fare such as tempura and udon noodles. One local on Reddit raves that it "most reminded me of the little sushi shops in Japan," while another calls says, "their toro and uni is also REALLY well priced."

https://www.jmbcommunications.com/ranzan/

(401) 276-7574

1084 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906

South Carolina: Shiki in Charleston

Counter at Shiki Shiki

Shiki, near the Cooper River in Charleston, offers beautifully crafted sushi and Japanese cuisine in a warm and intimate setting. Locals swear by the spot, calling it "authentic and traditional" and the "best in town" for its pristine sashimi and creative signature rolls like the Super Crunch and Lemon Salmon. As one Redditor says, "You're in for a mind-blowing experience."

https://www.shikicharleston.com/

(843) 720-8568

334 E Bay St Suite E, Charleston, SC 29401

South Dakota: Sushi Masa in Sioux Falls

Inside of Sushi Masa Wheree

Dominating every conversation about sushi in South Dakota is Sushi Masa. Located in downtown Sioux Falls, this gem is renowned for its authentic Japanese sushi experience, ultra-fresh fish, and minimalist presentation. "If you like real sushi," says one Redditor, "Sushi Masa is your only option." Though compact and often busy, it's beloved for its traditional craft and genuine atmosphere, making it the top destination for serious sushi fans in the state.

Sushi Masa

(605) 977-6968

423 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Tennessee: Virago in Nashville

Inside of Virago viragonashville / Facebook

Nashville's Virago is a sleek, upscale eatery that blends premium sushi with Asian-fusion flair. The venue is known for its stylish design, vibrant late-night lounge vibe, and one of the city's deepest sake and Japanese whiskey lists. With signature offerings like inventive rolls and composed nigiri alongside a variety of creative cocktails, it's a local favorite for date nights or special occasions.

https://www.viragonashville.com/

(615) 254-1902

1120 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203

Texas: Craft Omakase in Austin

Counter at Craft Omakase craftomakase / Instagram

Craft Omakase is a Michelin-star sushi destination offering a refined, 22-course omakase meal. With products flown in from Japan, thoughtful nigiri, and warm service, it's become a top pick for sushi enthusiasts seeking craftsmanship and elegance in a modern, intimate setting. As one experienced Redditor says, "I have to say craft omakase was the most perfectly executed meal I've had in my life."

https://craftomakase.com/

(512) 887-8889

4400 N Lamar Blvd, Suite 102, Austin, TX 78756

Utah: Takashi in Salt Lake City

Seating area in front of window at Takashi takashi_slc / Instagram

Takashi in downtown Salt Lake City offers an elevated sushi experience, showcasing fresh fish and bold, inventive rolls like the Beatles-themed "Strawberry Fields" and "Yellow Submarine." Known for its lively atmosphere and premium sake list, it consistently ranks among Utah's top sushi destinations. Locals say it's one of their favorite places and mention that the omakase is great.

https://www.takashisushi.com/

(801) 519-9595

18 W Market St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Vermont: Sakura Sushi & Kitchen in Williston

Seating and counter area at Sakura Sushi & Kitchen SakuraSushiandKitchen / Facebook

At the modest, family-run Sakura Sushi & Kitchen, you'll find fresh fish, well-prepared rice, and solid Japanese comfort staples. Locals love the spot, with one on Reddit saying it's "simple Japanese sushi made by Japanese folks," and calling it the "most authentic Japanese spot around." While the decor is unassuming, regulars say the freshness of nigiri and sashimi, along with friendly service, make it a standout for both sushi lovers and casual diners.

https://sakurawilliston.com/

(802) 288-8052

19 Taft Corners Shopping Center, Williston, VT 05495

Virginia: Yume Sushi in Arlington

Counter area at Yume Sushi YUMESUSHIVA / Facebook

Voted Best Sushi by Northern Virginia Magazine for the last four years, Yume Sushi is known for inventive omakase and seasonal sushi executed with expert precision. Lead chef Saran "Peter" Kannasute sources top-tier ingredients and delivers them in a vibrant setting complete with hand-painted murals and graffiti-style decor. Whether you're seated at the sushi counter or enjoying cocktails at the intimate six-seat bar, it's an upscale choice for sushi lovers looking for flair and quality.

https://www.yumesushiva.com/

(703) 269-5064

2121 N Westmoreland St A-2, Arlington, VA 22213

Washington: Sushi Kashiba in Seattle

Interior of Sushi Kashiba jgarnerphoto / Instagram

Nestled in Seattle's Pike Place Market, Sushi Kashiba is a revered sushi destination led by Master Chef Shiro Kashiba, who brought Edomae-style sushi to the Pacific Northwest. His intimate 14-seat counter is widely recognized as the best place for an omakase experience focused on superior seasonal fish and pure technique. With minimalist ambiance and a legacy that spans over 50 years in Seattle sushi culture, it remains a must-visit for serious sushi lovers.

https://sushikashiba.com/

(206) 441-8844

86 Pine St, Suite #1, Seattle, WA 98101

West Virginia: Kita Modern Japanese

Sushi counter at Yama Japanese Restaurant Kita Modern Japanese

Kita Modern Japanese in Charleston offers diners a relaxed version of Isakaya eating and drinking in an atmosphere reminiscent of a Japanese pub. Customers rave about the sushi with reviewers on Facebook saying it's they're favorite spot and Chef Dino prepares the best they've ever had. Try tuna, escolar, or ikura a la carte, or opt for one of the specialty rolls, like the Lobster Lover or Fry Me a River.

https://kitamodern.com/

(304) 205-5200

2815 Mountaineer Blvd., Charleston, WV 25309

Wisconsin: 1033 Omakase in Milwaukee

Counter at 1033 Omakase 1033omakase / Instagram

1033 Omakase in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood offers a tight‑knit, chef‑driven sushi experience that's hard to book but well worth the effort. Led by Worawit Boonyapituksakul ("Chef Ray"), the venue features a limited‑seat counter where guests enjoy a curated multi‑course omakase showcasing premium fish, precise technique, and inventive flavor plays. One Redditor puts it simple: "Lemme hold your hand when I tell you this but there's nothing outside of Chicago on par with 1033 Omakase."

https://www.instagram.com/1033omakase/

(414) 617-3831

1033 S 1st St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Wyoming: King Sushi in Jackson

Outside of King Sushi kingsushijh / Instagram

Most sushi restaurants try to create a vibe that harkens back to their Japanese roots, but King Sushi takes a different approach. Situated in a cozy, historic log cabin, it's become a go-to for elevated sushi in the Rockies. Run by James Beard nominee Jason King, it features fish flown in daily, creative flavor‑forward rolls, and traditional nigiri. With refined service in a mountain‑town setting, it's perfect for a special dinner or sushi‑savvy outing.

http://www.kingsushijh.com/

(307) 264-1630

75 S King St, Jackson, WY 83001

Methodology

Many states have dozens–if not hundreds–of sushi bars, so finding the best wasn't always a slam dunk. To figure out the top spots, we looked at places that had won awards, what local and national press was saying, and what people on social media sites, like Facebook and Reddit, were recommending.

