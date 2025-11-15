6 Popular Boxed Scalloped Potatoes, Ranked

When it comes to boxed potato products, there's one that always gets the spotlight: instant mashed potatoes. Sure, there's something super attractive about mixing the boxed flakes with some butter and a little water, then flushing away any remaining flavor with a homemade gravy. But while mashed potatoes are in the limelight, an even more deserving spud is waiting in the wings: scalloped potatoes.

Anyone who has made homemade scalloped potatoes before knows that it's a labor of love. This potato dish is made by cooking very thinly sliced potatoes in a cream sauce (sans cheese) until they're creamy and soft. One of the big time-sucks of this recipe is having to prepare the potatoes with a mandoline, which can take a long time and requires you to own the niche cooking gadget in the first place. Boxed scalloped potatoes are much simpler to make: simply mix the dried, thinly sliced potato pieces with a bit of milk, water, butter, and the provided seasoning, then either cook them in the oven or on the stovetop.

But not all of these store-bought boxed spuds are created equal, nor are they deserving of a spot in your cart. In an effort to see which brands were worth buying, I prepared and tested as many boxed scalloped potatoes as I could find, ranking them from worst to best based on flavor, texture, and whether I could pass them off as homemade. It's important to note that since au gratin and scalloped potatoes are different, I stuck to covering only the potato brands labeled as "scalloped potatoes" for this review.