13 Mistakes You Might Be Making With Your Homemade Gravy

Gravy is essentially magical. It's a perfect accompaniment to festive meals and roasted meats, as well as providing the perfect rich, umami flavor for soups. (Why it isn't one of the French mother sauces is beyond this writer.) We eat it with fries, steaks, dumplings, pies, biscuits, and even sandwiches.

Plus, it's multinational. While gravy is American through and through, it also has roots in European cuisine, has permeated Latin cooking (hello, Tex Mex gravy), and smothers delicious Indian dishes in the form of curry gravy. If you just left your computer and took off running for the nearest Indian restaurant, well, that seems about right.

At its most basic, though, gravy is pretty similar across the board: take a fragrant liquid, often pan drippings, and thicken it in various ways. Then pour it liberally over meats, veggies, and breads — or eat by the spoon. Or at least, that's the goal. Sadly, perfect gravy isn't as easy to achieve as it is to fantasize about, and there are ever so many ways it can turn out wrong. Lumpy? Curdled? Burnt? Bitter? Flavorless? Oversalted? Too thin? Too thick? Too greasy? With the amount that can go sideways, it's a wonder anyone manages to make good gravy (snerk). But before you lose heart, wait! Because it can be done: You just have to know which homemade gravy mistakes to avoid.