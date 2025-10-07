How To Give Your Bourbon Drink A Cozy Touch Of Fall

As spirits go, bourbon is already a pretty darn autumnal selection. Nuanced options abound, but bourbon's frequently detected woody notes and threads of caramel and vanilla are often associated with the season. Bourbon can feel as cozy as a snugly cinched trench coat, and its color generally lands within the range of similarly cinematic fallen leaves. If one could crown a fourth-quarter pour, bourbon would run away with both that and the sash. But these crisp, golden months are fleeting, so why not gild the lily — er, mash bill — with an even more topical taste.

Bourbon meets its fall flavor match with the apple. The fruit, too, blooms in many forms, including plenty of apple varieties that you might have never even heard of. The historically tempting botanical also flaunts an array of calendar-relevant shades, and its various prepared forms — popping up in pies, ciders, cloaked in caramel, or submerged for bobbing — also firm up around this time of year. And even a whisper of apple in your bourbon can make it festive enough for your next fête.