Mash Up These Tropical Cocktails To Make The Iconic Miami Vice Drink

Although supposed drinks of summer come and go, frozen cocktails will forever be the official signal of fun times and tan lines. And, whether you're working with the kind of commercial-grade beverage mixer that started it all or just an everyday blender, you can turn practically anything into an icy libation. With all the potential frozen margaritas, frosés, and even cold-churned gin and tonics on the seasonal horizon, it can be hard to narrow the field. But the Miami Vice marvelously marries two frozen drink favorites into one dynamic cocktail.

A Miami Vice layers a frozen strawberry daiquiri and a frozen piña colada for a festive taste of each in a single vessel. Is this twice as much work when you're making drinks at home? Yes! But you've got to use all those midyear, daylight saving hours for something, and making Miami Vices is as hot a pursuit as any. Other than requiring the frozen versions of each tipple to keep them from totally combining, and mandating that they're layered at least one way or another, there are no outlying glass or garnish rules about a Miami Vice. You can even technically use the pre-made, store-bought pouches that require little more prep than a freeze, a snip, and a pour. But homemade is just so much more fun, not to mention more scalable for taste and quantity.