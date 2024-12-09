Some Of The Most Popular Beers In The US Are Made In A Different Country

Mexican cuisine makes up 10% of all U.S. restaurants, battling Chinese fare for the top spot in many rankings. Not only are our friends across the border excelling in the culinary arts, but Mexican beer has become an American favorite as well. In 2024, USA Today found that Modelo Especial was the top-selling beer in the United States, with sales rising 12% from 2023 — an impressive figure in light of the number of breweries skyrocketing on home turf.

While the U.S. is home to many families who immigrated from Mexico, the majority of Mexican beer drinkers are non-Hispanic — and that's with Mexican brands accounting for 81% of beer imported to America in 2023, according to Beer Institute (via Forbes). The coastal U.S. seems to be the most fond of Mexican beer, but the East and West are split on favorite brands. A map of beer consumption by Innerbody suggests that people on the East Coast prefer Corona, while those on the West Coast prefer Modelo. In this survey, Corona beat Modelo as the most popular Mexican beer in the States.