Some Of The Most Popular Beers In The US Are Made In A Different Country
Mexican cuisine makes up 10% of all U.S. restaurants, battling Chinese fare for the top spot in many rankings. Not only are our friends across the border excelling in the culinary arts, but Mexican beer has become an American favorite as well. In 2024, USA Today found that Modelo Especial was the top-selling beer in the United States, with sales rising 12% from 2023 — an impressive figure in light of the number of breweries skyrocketing on home turf.
While the U.S. is home to many families who immigrated from Mexico, the majority of Mexican beer drinkers are non-Hispanic — and that's with Mexican brands accounting for 81% of beer imported to America in 2023, according to Beer Institute (via Forbes). The coastal U.S. seems to be the most fond of Mexican beer, but the East and West are split on favorite brands. A map of beer consumption by Innerbody suggests that people on the East Coast prefer Corona, while those on the West Coast prefer Modelo. In this survey, Corona beat Modelo as the most popular Mexican beer in the States.
Why Americans love beer from Mexico
Latin culture has long been a point of fascination for Americans, with Spanish being the second most spoken language in the United States. As cultures blend into one another, it makes sense that people have developed an affinity for a variety of Mexican beverages, too. Tequila and mezcal likely have a spot on most bar shelves, but you'll find beers like Modelo and Corona in many refrigerators across the country. These lagers are the gold standard for beer that's literally gold in color. They taste crisp, dry, and balanced in hops and malt. Some report an aroma or flavor akin to honey, wheat, or corn. Both Modelo and Corona share the same main ingredients: water, barley malt, non-malted cereals, and hops. But the greatest strength of Mexican beer seems to be how easy it is to pair with food.
Mexican lagers are a great palate cleanser and come to life with a splash of lime juice. When we think of the subtle grainy taste of beer, it's easy to picture how it contrasts the flavors of grilled shrimp tacos or a platter of truly ultimate chicken nachos. A beer that's too strong in taste could disagree with the powerful flavors of Mexican-inspired dishes. Still, regardless of the reasons for its success, it looks like American adoration for Mexican beer isn't going away anytime soon.