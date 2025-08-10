18 Tips For Hosting The Perfect Fish Fry

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What's better than a crispy piece of fried fish? Unless it's a crispy piece of fried fish served along with music, lawn games, friends and family, cold drinks, and delicious sides, of course. Welcome to the event you should be hosting ... the fish fry.

"A fish fry is not just cooking — it is a social event disguised as a meal," says James Callery, head chef at The Fairview Restaurant at Sandford Springs. "Frying some fish is something you do on a Tuesday night in your slippers. A fish fry involves vats of hot oil, way too many folding chairs, and at least one uncle in charge of the playlist who thinks it's still 1984." (This writer would not hate that uncle. Just saying.)

Fish fries have a long history, with different breading and batters and classic seasonings enjoyed by families through the ages. "While Switzerland, where I grew up, isn't widely known for "fish fries," we have a rich tradition of frying lake fish, especially in summer," says Thomas Odermatt, the chef behind Roli Roti and Butcher's Bone Broth. Where he lived, Fisch Knusperli — crispy battered fish — are made using a Riesling wine batter, while in the north, beer batter reigns supreme. "Served with lemon tartare sauce, it's a seasonal treat that's both nostalgic and delicious." If you've never been to a fish fry, you may not know exactly how to pull one off yourself. But don't worry, Chowhound sat down with the experts to find out.