10 Old-School Thanksgiving Side Dishes You Don't Really See Anymore

Thanksgiving is one of the few holidays of the year when it truly is all about the food. Giving thanks, being grateful, and spending time with people you don't get to see often is all fine and dandy, but, frankly, what most people are really there for is the towering plate of mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, turkey, and, if there's room left, (which there always is) — the pies. It's also arguably the only holiday in the year where the staple protein — turkey or ham (depending on your household) — is upstaged by the side dishes. After all, no Thanksgiving would be complete without the sides, and if they didn't make an appearance on your table, you arguably wouldn't have a Thanksgiving at all — you'd just be eating dry, sad turkey with company.

These side dishes, as with any food, have evolved over the years. While some turkey day staples, including mashed potatoes and gravy, have been staples of the holiday table for what seems like forever, there are some dishes that have been lost to the annals of time, either because they've been replaced by some tastier alternative or because of some other social, economic, or environmental reason. If you're looking to throw a retro Thanksgiving this year, or are overdue for some holiday nostalgia, you're in the right place. Here are some of the once-popular Thanksgiving dishes that we just don't see much anymore.