How A Mormon-Inspired Dessert Became A Holiday Tradition In Utah

What do pasta, candy, and citrus fruits have in common? Nothing, really, except for the fact that these unlikely ingredients come together to create an old-school Mormon recipe called frog eye salad. This fruity, completely vegetarian dish (amphibians are nowhere to be found) is closely associated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Utah, where it can be frequently spotted at potlucks, events, family gatherings, and holidays like Thanksgiving.

As with many vintage dishes, frog eye salad can be divisive. After all, it's creamy, lumpy, and studded with chunks of colorful fruit. There are plenty of variations, but generally, this sweet version of pasta salad contains a hodgepodge of ingredients, including acini di pepe pasta, mandarin oranges, shredded coconut, marshmallows, canned pineapple, pineapple juice, eggs, and whipped cream. While it's not clear which resourceful cook first combined these ingredients, the recipe has been enjoyed for at least 60 years, gaining popularity throughout the Beehive State and regionally.

Frog eye salad is quite similar to ambrosia salad, which uses mostly the same ingredients minus the pasta, or glorified rice, a dish that is essentially the same but uses rice instead of pasta. Like other dessert salads, it functions both as a side dish to the main meal and as a dessert — meaning it's not uncommon to eat it twice during the same meal.