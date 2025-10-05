The Favorite Foods Of 17 First Ladies

If you try to look up what the first ladies of the United States really loved to eat, you'll often get their husbands' favorites, recipes the first ladies made often, or recipes that the public frequently requested. While there's little doubt that the first ladies in these administrations liked those same dishes, were those truly their favorites?

Much of the publicity was on the president, of course, but the first lady has her own preferences that set the tone for the culinary side of the administration. The first lady usually serves as the hostess for gatherings and helps create the general menu that White House chefs need to follow (Fun fact: Not every first lady in the country's history was the president's wife; in some administrations, the role was taken on by sisters, daughters, daughters-in-law, and so on). Information about food preferences isn't available for all first ladies, but here are 17 whose favorite foods were noted by biographers, chefs, and sometimes the first lady herself.