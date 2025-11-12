9 Now-Defunct Grocery Chains You Probably Forgot Ever Existed

31 Vesey Street in Manhattan sits in the middle of one of the most bustling urban areas in the country, and has, since the 1800s, seen the expansion of New York upward from the southern tip of the island. It was into this growing hub of humanity that George Huntington Hartford and George Gilman entered the mail-order tea business in 1859. They originally called their store, quite patriotically, the Great American Tea Company, but by 1870, it had been renamed to The Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P for short).

Over the next several decades, A&P built a reputation as fair dealers in quality and price, to the point that in 1912, the company opened its first "economy store." Usually located away from the main streets, operating on short-term leases that allowed them to go where the rent was cheapest, these stores were the precursor to the modern supermarket. These were places where folks could get all of their dry goods and produce in a single place at a reasonable and clearly stated price.

By 1939, the word "supermarket" had entered our lexicon, and A&P owned no less than 1,100 of them. However, as the supermarket business grew and changed, A&P saw itself sold to a succession of outside owners, continually declining from its peak as one of the top chains in the country. At its peak, A&P had more than 15,000 stores, but by 2006 that number had dwindled to less than 400, and in 2015 the chain closed for good.