What Is America's Oldest Grocery Store Chain?

Barney Kroger didn't run into the retailer business completely cold. By the time he opened his first store, he already had experience managing the floundering Imperial Tea Company, turning it profitable in less than a year. That makes it less surprising that Kroger had great success virtually from his first store's inception, although the feat is still no less impressive. After sinking his entire life savings (a grand total of $372) into the first store, it didn't take long before he was able to open a second location, doing so only a year later in 1884. Understanding that prospective shoppers would need to visit the grocer, the baker, and the butcher to fulfill their shopping needs, Kroger sought to combine all three into a one-stop shop. The growth of his brand continued, and after 25 years had passed, Kroger could lay claim to over 100 locations.

A potential key to the growth of the Kroger brand could be how the store approached the experience of grocery shopping, integrating facets that have now become synonymous with grocers overall. Beyond pioneering the inclusion of a butcher shop and bakery in the grocery store, it also introduced many shoppers to the idea of a "loyalty program." Kroger was even the first grocery store to test electronic barcode scanners. Now, it's leading the way by heavily investing in AI to make the shopping experience faster and easier for customers. It's no surprise, then, that Kroger grew substantially, and continues today as one of America's most prolific grocers.