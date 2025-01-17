Whatever Happened To The A&P Grocery Chain?

Grocery chains and stores are always more complicated than we give them credit for. From unique standalone stores, like Ohio's themed Jungle Jim's grocery store, to the century-long history of Piggly Wiggly grocery stores, grocery stores amount to much more than just aisles of shelves and rows of shopping carts.

Grocery chains like A&P have lengthy histories that can extend back to the 1800s. However, even the oldest grocery chains cannot last forever; despite A&P's long history, the chain filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and again in 2015. Ultimately, the company had a steady decline in number of stores throughout the decades and eventually grew unable to stay in business.

A variety of factors contributed to the eventual end of A&P, including increased competition from other grocery chains. Still, credit must be given where it is due; at one point in time, A&P proudly held the crown as the largest retailer in the United States and the world! Ultimately, the company just could not outrun time and all locations were closed on November 25, 2016.