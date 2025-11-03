The Forgotten 1900s Grocery Store That Helped Pioneer Self-Service Shopping In California

In 1900, brothers Albert and Hugh Gerrard, later joined by a third brother, Will, put their entire savings of $300 into a meat market in Pomona, California. This was the start of what eventually became a chain of around 300 grocery stores dubbed Alpha Beta, which spanned across the Southwest and pioneered self-service shopping. This was thanks to the company's unique, alphabetized shopping system. If a customer was looking for zucchini, for instance, they could find it near the zippers. The Gerrard brothers developed this system to help guide shoppers, who were unfamiliar with finding their own groceries. Under a typical grocery store model, customers would hand their list of desired items to a clerk, who would retrieve their selections for them.

Over the following decades, Alpha Beta expanded, merged with other companies, changed hands, and (in some cases) changed names. By 1995, there were no Alpha Beta locations left, and like A&P, another lost grocery chain that shuttered in 2016, the chain closed its doors. Not only did Alpha Beta disappear, but so did the company's claim to being one of the first (if not the very first) grocery stores to change how customers shopped for food.