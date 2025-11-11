I Tried Fish And Chips From 5 Chain Restaurants And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Fish and chips are one of my all-time favorite comfort foods. It's a hearty, filling meal that's consistently tasty — after all, it's hard to go wrong with fried fish and potatoes — and you can get it just about anywhere in the world. The dish as we know it may have originated in England, but it's since gone global, and thank heavens for that.

Though I've rarely had truly bad fried fish — except for that one time when I tried every slider at White Castle — there are a few details that set great fish and chips apart from a simply mediocre dinner. The fish should be firm enough to hold together but tender and flaky enough to melt in your mouth, the breading shouldn't fall off when you bite into it, and the fries absolutely must not be gummy or mushy. Everything else, including sides and sauces, is just extra, but the extras certainly can take the meal up a notch or two.

With all that in mind, I tried fish and chips from five chain restaurants to determine which was truly the best and which was the worst. Truthfully, none of them were bad, though two of them were outstanding, even compared to my (former) favorite fish fry place.