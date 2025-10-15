Every Single White Castle Slider, Ranked Worst To Best

White Castle sliders frequently made an appearance on my family's dinner table when I was growing up. On nights when my mom didn't feel like cooking, she definitely didn't feel like arguing with me over whether or not I could get a (much more expensive) Happy Meal, so she'd have my dad pick up a sack of single cheese sliders on his way home from work, halting the debate before it could even begin. Back then, of course, they couldn't hold a candle to McDonald's in my 7-year-old brain, but as I got older, I found myself craving them from time to time. These days, I probably only get White Castle once every few years, but every once in a while — usually very late at night and often after leaving a party — that nostalgic flavor beckons, and it doesn't let go until it's been satisfied.

Until now, the only White Castle slider I'd ever had was the cheese slider. In fact, before this article, I didn't know White Castle had sliders other than the single and the single with cheese, but apparently the chain has come a long way in the hundred-plus years since becoming the first ever fast food hamburger joint. The prices have come along way from their original $0.05 a piece, too, but the burgers taste as good as they ever have. As for the other options ... well, you're just going to have to keep reading to find out.