Why Culver's Mashed Potatoes And Gravy Gets So Much Hate

Fast food and mashed potatoes might not seem like a match made in heaven, but this classic side is actually a menu item at a surprising amount of chains. Of course there are the usuals, like KFC, Bojangles, Popeyes, and Jollibee. But then there are a couple of weird pairings. One that stands out is WaWa, a large convenience store chain that actually makes fantastic, well-reviewed mashed potatoes. On the flip side, there's Culver's.

For all that it does right, like creamy Concrete Mixers and delicious ButterBurger (which happens to be Andrew Zimmern's favorite fast food burger), Culver's has some menu items that are definitely worth avoiding. Its mashed potatoes may just top that list. Most of the criticism surrounding this side dish involves its unpleasant texture and lack of flavor. No matter where you turn, you'll see descriptors like "bad," "bland," and "gummy" from Culver's customers. Some reviews say the gravy is almost sweet, and the sticky potatoes have a bitter aftertaste.

This is surprising, as the restaurant's description doesn't spark any red flags. On its online menu, Culver's says its mashed potatoes "are the real deal." They're nothing flashy, just Russet potatoes combined with milk and seasonings, mashed together and served with home-style gravy. Somewhere in the execution of the dish, though, things go terribly wrong.