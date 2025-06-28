Why Culver's Mashed Potatoes And Gravy Gets So Much Hate
Fast food and mashed potatoes might not seem like a match made in heaven, but this classic side is actually a menu item at a surprising amount of chains. Of course there are the usuals, like KFC, Bojangles, Popeyes, and Jollibee. But then there are a couple of weird pairings. One that stands out is WaWa, a large convenience store chain that actually makes fantastic, well-reviewed mashed potatoes. On the flip side, there's Culver's.
For all that it does right, like creamy Concrete Mixers and delicious ButterBurger (which happens to be Andrew Zimmern's favorite fast food burger), Culver's has some menu items that are definitely worth avoiding. Its mashed potatoes may just top that list. Most of the criticism surrounding this side dish involves its unpleasant texture and lack of flavor. No matter where you turn, you'll see descriptors like "bad," "bland," and "gummy" from Culver's customers. Some reviews say the gravy is almost sweet, and the sticky potatoes have a bitter aftertaste.
This is surprising, as the restaurant's description doesn't spark any red flags. On its online menu, Culver's says its mashed potatoes "are the real deal." They're nothing flashy, just Russet potatoes combined with milk and seasonings, mashed together and served with home-style gravy. Somewhere in the execution of the dish, though, things go terribly wrong.
Are Culver's mashed potatoes irredeemable?
Here's the deal with any subpar menu item: You can always add butter, salt, and pepper, and douse it with a tasty sauce (like gravy). But if flavor and blandness are the issue, isn't that the fault of the restaurant? If you have to go out of your way to make these mashed potatoes bearable, then it's probably better just to pass on them and find another superior side dish, like Culver's cheese curds or onion rings.
Culver's has made a name for itself through many delicious menu options. We've mentioned the famous ButterBurgers (which topped our ranking of fast food burgers) and Concrete Mixers, but other highly praised items include the fried cod dinner, the Wisconsin Swiss Melt, and the fried chicken sandwich. So if we're reviewing the fast food chain as a whole, no doubt it's a winner. But the mashed potatoes and gravy? Nah. You can get better-tasting spuds at just about any other fast food restaurant.