9 Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pods, Ranked Worst To Best

Ah, Folgers — the classic brand from all of those old commercials. It has been said, historically, that the best part about waking up is Folgers in my cup, and you know what? In the year 2025, that is simply a lie, I'm sorry to report. This coffee is gross almost immediately. Dare to drink it black, and it tastes like pure mud, which is just upsetting. Unfortunately, adding milk does little — it certainly doesn't improve the flavor. Yes, it's strong, but that doesn't matter when the flavor is best described as dirt-like.

Honestly, and I'm not trying to bully this brand of coffee, but nothing about it is redeeming, no matter how hard I try to make it work. Adding sweetened creamer doesn't help. In fact, the coffee seems to reject the cream — just sort of sinks into the coffee like quicksand and disappears entirely. Apparently flavor is not allowed in a Folgers K-cup coffee. The only situation I would ever drink this in is if the rest of the coffee on earth suddenly vanished. This coffee is honestly annoying. I feel like it stole my creamer from me as I kept trying to make it drinkable. This is not the best part about waking up, and I want to go back to bed.