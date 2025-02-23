10 Facts About Krispy Kreme True Donut Fans Need To Know

Krispy Kreme's donuts are melt-in-your-mouth delicious, but the chain's founder Vernon Rudolph didn't come up with the Original Glazed recipe himself. During the Great Depression era, Rudolph struck a deal with a French chef in New Orleans to buy his secret yeast-raised donut recipe.

That recipe proved to be a sound investment for Rudolph, as demand for the donuts increased and Krispy Kreme grew its operations throughout the 1940s and 1950s, adding a handful of new locations. Those shops had copies of the secret recipe to churn out scratch-made donuts for hungry customers, but, of course, there were variables that couldn't always be accounted for. To eliminate any donut inconsistencies between locations, Krispy Kreme constructed a plant to produce a dry donut mix to deliver to each of its stores. After the mix was perfected, Rudolph worked with his team of engineers to create donut making equipment specific to Krispy Kreme.

Since the 1950s, automation has been a main focus for Krispy Kreme to ensure its secret-recipe donuts taste equally scrumptious from one store to the next. Though many have tried to mimic the sweet and fluffy treat, there's just something about a Krispy Kreme donut that can't be replicated.