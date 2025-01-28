What Kind Of Coffee Beans Does McDonald's Use In Its McCafé Blends?

McDonald's McCafé is a popular choice for coffee drinkers around the world, whether you're ordering a hot cup to pair with a McDonald's breakfast biscuit or getting a pick-me-up for a late-night study session (yes, McDonald's serves coffee all day). In fact, McDonald's sells around 8 million cups of McCafé coffee per day. At $1.89, it's hard to beat the price for a simple cup of Micky D's coffee, but you might be wondering about the bean quality. Coffee lovers will be happy to know that the franchise brews fresh coffee every 30 minutes and uses 100% Arabica coffee beans.

Arabica coffee is one of the most sought-after varieties of coffee, comprising 60% to 70% of the global coffee production. The beans are derived from the plant species, Coffea arabica, which is grown at higher elevations and requires more attention to care than other species such as Robusta plants, another popular coffee bean variety. Arabica is considered a premium coffee variety and has a sweeter profile, with notes of chocolate, fruit, and florals. The beans are typically roasted light to medium, giving the coffee a smooth taste with a fresh aroma.

If you're wondering who makes McDonald's coffee, the coffee beans are ethically sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms. These sustainable coffee farms must follow strict guidelines determined by the Rainforest Alliance, including performing best practices to prevent deforestation, battling climate change, and protecting human rights of farmers and laborers.