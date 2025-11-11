6 Things To Look For When Shopping For Vintage Kitchen Knives

There's a certain allure to pretty much anything well-made and vintage. It's an aesthetic nostalgia that hints at faded legacies of craftsmanship, of lost arts obscured by the machinery of automation. There's a flipside, of course: a sea of old junk that just doesn't fit the cozy narrative we tell ourselves about forgotten eras of industrious creativity. Kitchen knives are no exception to this duality. While the chaotic sharps bins in the cutlery section of your local thrift shop might seem foreboding at best, there could well be treasure buried among the bent blades and steak knives pocketed at TGIFridays in 1998. To help you navigate this dubiously rusty jungle, we've enlisted the insights of two culinary luminaries.

The first is Josh Donald, co-founder of Bernal Cutlery in San Francisco, which has become something of a pilgrimage site among chefs and blade enthusiasts. The shop carries an array of Western and Japanese knives and offers traditional Japanese whetstone sharpening services. This is the domain of experts, a church for slicers, dicers, and seekers of the perfect brunoise.

The second is the visionary chef Andrew Sargent, who (spoiler alert) recently earned the title of Next Gen Chef in the first season of the cooking show of the same name on Netflix. Sargent is also (or first and foremost, depending on your perspective) sous chef at Thomas Keller's internationally renowned, 3 Michelin Star restaurant Per Se in New York City. And Sargent really, really loves knives.