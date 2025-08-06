Here's Exactly How Many Michelin Stars Chef Thomas Keller Currently Holds

Renowned San Francisco chef and restaurateur Thomas Keller holds more Michelin stars than any other American chef (and he's eighth in the world, behind luminaries like Gordon Ramsay and Alain Ducasse). To be precise, Keller wields seven stars, spread across three restaurants. He has three stars for The French Laundry in Napa Valley and another three for Per Se in New York City. Then, his bistro Bouchon, right near The French Laundry, rounds things out with one star. The double-whammy of restaurants with three Michelin stars also makes Keller the only American restaurateur to hold two three-star ratings simultaneously.

So what can you expect if you head by these acclaimed dining establishments? Let's start with (arguably) Keller's most famed restaurant, The French Laundry. The restaurant is located in Yountville, California, about a 60-mile drive from San Francisco. It opened in 1974, but Keller took it over 20 years later, in 1994, offering classic French cuisine with a Californian twist. If you manage to land a reservation, you'll have a choice of two tasting menus — one vegetarian and one omnivore, with a hefty $390 per person price tag (wine or other drinks not included). The menus change daily, but one thing stays the same: No single ingredient is ever repeated across the menu. Some dishes that have appeared in the past include a tomato tart with burrata mousseline (a little like pastry cream), roasted lamb prime rib with potato dumplings and boudin noir, and toasted hay ice cream with berry compote.