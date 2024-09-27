Martha Stewart's Favorite Recipes Will Never Go Out Of Style
Martha Stewart is a certified domestic goddess. The author, businesswoman, and television personality knows how to do it all. From entertaining to cleaning and, of course, cooking, Stewart has you covered. Her career has spanned decades, serving as the perfect host for millions of viewers. And this fall, Stewart will be debut her 100th cookbook to celebrate her long and accomplished career. Ahead of the book's November 5, 2024 release, she sat down with Daily Meal to share some cooking (and dining) insights. While discussing her upcoming book, Stewart also disclosed some of her absolute favorite recipes. And it shouldn't come as a surprise that she has a particular taste for the classics.
When speaking with Daily Meal about composing the book, Stewart said, "It took me a long time to narrow it down because I have probably hundreds of favorites." In particular, however, Stewart noted that she loves "a really beautifully composed salad." Such examples of beautifully composed salads include the classic Niçoise salad, which features canned tuna, boiled eggs, onions, cucumbers, and potatoes, among other ingredients.
But it's not all about greens for Stewart. She is also a fan of heartier fare, such as the honey and mustard glazed salmon featured in her newest book, or a rich porterhouse steak. Stewart's book, by the way, also happens to feature a recipe for cooking a smaller sized porterhouse, perfect for solo diners.
A nice (Niçoise) salad
Though the Niçoise salad may seem like an intricate dish, the staple salad is actually quite simple to put together. A traditional Niçoise salad consists of chopped hard-boiled eggs, canned tuna, green beans, olives, potatoes, lettuce, and a vinaigrette dressing. Though it's unclear how Stewart will put her own personal spin on the dish in her upcoming book, the salad itself is quite simple but incredibly filling, with lots of fiber, protein, starches, and healthy fats to keep you full for a long period. It also has a no-fuss sort of makeup that leans into plain ingredients and simple components rather than intricate preparation methods.
It's not just Niçoise salad that Stewart loves. She also enjoys "a chopped salad with about 16 different vegetables in it that's very delicious." As to what these exact 16 vegetables are, we might just have to wait until the release of her upcoming book to find out. However, she has been vocal about her love for her daughter Alexis' chopped salad, which features corn, green beans, chopped peppers, among other fresh and flavorful ingredients, with a delicious vinaigrette.
The power of a good porterhouse
Now let's get to the meat of it all, the porterhouse steak. According to Stewart, her upcoming book includes a recipe with instructions on "how to cook a small porterhouse steak." Though this may seem like an overly simple recipe to include in a 100th cookbook, Stewart noted that "many people just don't know how to cook a steak, so I wanted to put that in." And though steak is quite simple in appearance, often only consisting of the meat itself with simple seasonings, many people tend to be intimidated by the dish. So a recipe for a porterhouse is perfectly placed among Stewart's other recipes.
A porterhouse in particular can be intimidating to home cooks. A porterhouse cut comes from the intersection of the tenderloin and top loin. It is similar to a T-bone steak; however, it is often thicker and has more of the tenderloin portion than the T-bone. The cut has a distinctly meaty, rich flavor that requires little adornment. Simpler cooking methods are therefore preferred for this cut. You need only let its natural flavor shine through. As Martha Stewart says, "Make it beautiful, but simple."
