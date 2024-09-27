Martha Stewart's Favorite Recipes Will Never Go Out Of Style

Martha Stewart is a certified domestic goddess. The author, businesswoman, and television personality knows how to do it all. From entertaining to cleaning and, of course, cooking, Stewart has you covered. Her career has spanned decades, serving as the perfect host for millions of viewers. And this fall, Stewart will be debut her 100th cookbook to celebrate her long and accomplished career. Ahead of the book's November 5, 2024 release, she sat down with Daily Meal to share some cooking (and dining) insights. While discussing her upcoming book, Stewart also disclosed some of her absolute favorite recipes. And it shouldn't come as a surprise that she has a particular taste for the classics.

Advertisement

When speaking with Daily Meal about composing the book, Stewart said, "It took me a long time to narrow it down because I have probably hundreds of favorites." In particular, however, Stewart noted that she loves "a really beautifully composed salad." Such examples of beautifully composed salads include the classic Niçoise salad, which features canned tuna, boiled eggs, onions, cucumbers, and potatoes, among other ingredients.

But it's not all about greens for Stewart. She is also a fan of heartier fare, such as the honey and mustard glazed salmon featured in her newest book, or a rich porterhouse steak. Stewart's book, by the way, also happens to feature a recipe for cooking a smaller sized porterhouse, perfect for solo diners.

Advertisement