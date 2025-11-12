This Texas Roadhouse Hack Takes Appetizers To The Next Level

If you're craving an affordable steak, Texas Roadhouse has you covered. But it turns out the popular casual restaurant chain offers much more than just a well-cooked piece of beef. With a little creativity, you can build something that isn't even on the menu: sliders.

Texas Roadhouse's fluffy, flavorful rolls are as notable as its steak, and you can use these items to build easy sliders with a number of other menu items. Plus, it's an amazing way to use up leftover rolls. For quick Buffalo chicken sliders, order the boneless Buffalo wings appetizer with a side of either ranch or blue cheese. Then, turn the roll into a bun and spread each side with a little dressing. Add the saucy wings, and you have an easy, filling appetizer — or a more affordable dinner idea. You can also opt for the Chicken Critters instead, which come with plain breading. Simply cut them to fit and pair them with a side of barbecue sauce (included) for some delicious barbecue chicken sliders.