This Texas Roadhouse Hack Takes Appetizers To The Next Level

By Julia Mullaney
Texas Roadhouse food on table. @texasroadhouse/Instagram

If you're craving an affordable steak, Texas Roadhouse has you covered. But it turns out the popular casual restaurant chain offers much more than just a well-cooked piece of beef. With a little creativity, you can build something that isn't even on the menu: sliders.

Texas Roadhouse's fluffy, flavorful rolls are as notable as its steak, and you can use these items to build easy sliders with a number of other menu items. Plus, it's an amazing way to use up leftover rolls. For quick Buffalo chicken sliders, order the boneless Buffalo wings appetizer with a side of either ranch or blue cheese. Then, turn the roll into a bun and spread each side with a little dressing. Add the saucy wings, and you have an easy, filling appetizer — or a more affordable dinner idea. You can also opt for the Chicken Critters instead, which come with plain breading. Simply cut them to fit and pair them with a side of barbecue sauce (included) for some delicious barbecue chicken sliders.

Other ways to build your own Texas Roadhouse sliders

Texas Roadhouse rolls with butter @texasroadhouse/Instagram

There are more options than just making DIY fried chicken sliders. Order a side of tender Texas Roadhouse ribs for $10, then take that fall-off-the-bone rib meat and add it to a slider with some ranch dressing. For an extra boost of tang and crunch, get the fried pickles appetizer, then add a pickle to each slider. If you're not a pickle person, go with a side of mac and cheese, and add a spoonful of the creamy, cheesy dish right onto the slider instead.

Texas Roadhouse has a number of seafood dishes, too, and you can easily create shrimp sliders without ordering a whole entree. The grilled shrimp sidekick costs just $8 and comes with rolls doused in garlic butter. All you need to do is turn the rolls into a slider sandwich, rather than an open-faced side dish, and you have garlic butter shrimp sliders. For a bigger portion, you can order the shrimp appetizer instead. By ordering an inexpensive side or appetizer, this simple trick turns rolls into an entire meal while saving money.

