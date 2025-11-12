This Texas Roadhouse Hack Takes Appetizers To The Next Level
If you're craving an affordable steak, Texas Roadhouse has you covered. But it turns out the popular casual restaurant chain offers much more than just a well-cooked piece of beef. With a little creativity, you can build something that isn't even on the menu: sliders.
Texas Roadhouse's fluffy, flavorful rolls are as notable as its steak, and you can use these items to build easy sliders with a number of other menu items. Plus, it's an amazing way to use up leftover rolls. For quick Buffalo chicken sliders, order the boneless Buffalo wings appetizer with a side of either ranch or blue cheese. Then, turn the roll into a bun and spread each side with a little dressing. Add the saucy wings, and you have an easy, filling appetizer — or a more affordable dinner idea. You can also opt for the Chicken Critters instead, which come with plain breading. Simply cut them to fit and pair them with a side of barbecue sauce (included) for some delicious barbecue chicken sliders.
Other ways to build your own Texas Roadhouse sliders
There are more options than just making DIY fried chicken sliders. Order a side of tender Texas Roadhouse ribs for $10, then take that fall-off-the-bone rib meat and add it to a slider with some ranch dressing. For an extra boost of tang and crunch, get the fried pickles appetizer, then add a pickle to each slider. If you're not a pickle person, go with a side of mac and cheese, and add a spoonful of the creamy, cheesy dish right onto the slider instead.
Texas Roadhouse has a number of seafood dishes, too, and you can easily create shrimp sliders without ordering a whole entree. The grilled shrimp sidekick costs just $8 and comes with rolls doused in garlic butter. All you need to do is turn the rolls into a slider sandwich, rather than an open-faced side dish, and you have garlic butter shrimp sliders. For a bigger portion, you can order the shrimp appetizer instead. By ordering an inexpensive side or appetizer, this simple trick turns rolls into an entire meal while saving money.