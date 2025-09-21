The Amazing Way To Use Up Leftover Texas Roadhouse Rolls (It's So Easy And Delicious)
Though you'd think a popular restaurant chain with a descriptive moniker like Texas Roadhouse would be most well-known for its steaks and elevated Southern-style sides, you'd be mistaken. Instead, what most people get hyped about when first entering one of these homey, slightly noisy restaurants are the dinner rolls. While there are several reasons Texas Roadhouse's rolls are so delicious, one huge point in their favor is that they're made fresh every few minutes, all day long.
The flavor of these pillowy little rolls doesn't disappoint. Buttery and yeasty with just the right amount of underlying sweet nuttiness, it's really no wonder hundreds of copycat recipes for these beauties exist. Though replicating them exactly is difficult since certain ingredients are made in-house and not available in grocery stores, you can still take a bundle home to enjoy reheated from the oven. Or, transform them into something even more indulgently delicious: Grilled cheese sliders.
Texas Roadhouse rolls make the perfect dense-yet-tender vehicle for melty cheese, especially if you're looking for an easy side for your homemade creamy roasted tomato soup. You can bake them in batches rather than grilling them one at a time; simply split the rolls, arrange the bottom halves in a rectangle in a casserole dish, layer on the cheese of your choice, add the tops of the rolls, slather everything generously with butter, and bake until golden and gooey. Just watch them closely; these sliders can go from perfectly toasted to burned in seconds.
Turning your grilled cheese sliders into true Texas Roadhouse treasures
American restaurants are notorious for huge serving sizes, and Texas Roadhouse is no exception. You probably leave with leftovers anyway, so there's no harm in asking for a batch or two of fresh rolls to go (along with takeout containers for sauces and its famous cinnamon honey butter). With these additions, along with some of the leftover proteins from your meal, you can create elevated grilled cheese sliders that you think about for years to come.
For instance, we all know that Texas Roadhouse's rolls and its white gravy peppercorn sauce are a match made in heaven. Picture drizzling some of that savory, zippy sauce over a layer of white cheddar and topping it off with minced steak. You can also boost the flavor of your meal for free at Texas Roadhouse by asking for some of its legendary steak seasoning on the side. This umami burst of flavor goes perfectly with a layer of pepper jack and a few fried Cactus Blossom petals for crunch.
If you just can't imagine eating these rolls without a dollop of cinnamon honey butter, don't worry; make dessert grilled cheese. Swap savory cheeses for something mild, such as Brie, top with fruit compote or chocolate chips (or both), and drizzle melted cinnamon honey butter on top before baking. The result tastes like a fancy stuffed pastry with a comforting homestyle twist.