The Amazing Way To Use Up Leftover Texas Roadhouse Rolls (It's So Easy And Delicious)

Though you'd think a popular restaurant chain with a descriptive moniker like Texas Roadhouse would be most well-known for its steaks and elevated Southern-style sides, you'd be mistaken. Instead, what most people get hyped about when first entering one of these homey, slightly noisy restaurants are the dinner rolls. While there are several reasons Texas Roadhouse's rolls are so delicious, one huge point in their favor is that they're made fresh every few minutes, all day long.

The flavor of these pillowy little rolls doesn't disappoint. Buttery and yeasty with just the right amount of underlying sweet nuttiness, it's really no wonder hundreds of copycat recipes for these beauties exist. Though replicating them exactly is difficult since certain ingredients are made in-house and not available in grocery stores, you can still take a bundle home to enjoy reheated from the oven. Or, transform them into something even more indulgently delicious: Grilled cheese sliders.

Texas Roadhouse rolls make the perfect dense-yet-tender vehicle for melty cheese, especially if you're looking for an easy side for your homemade creamy roasted tomato soup. You can bake them in batches rather than grilling them one at a time; simply split the rolls, arrange the bottom halves in a rectangle in a casserole dish, layer on the cheese of your choice, add the tops of the rolls, slather everything generously with butter, and bake until golden and gooey. Just watch them closely; these sliders can go from perfectly toasted to burned in seconds.