What To Order At Texas Roadhouse For DIY Fried Chicken Sliders
If you're familiar with Texas Roadhouse, you might associate it first and foremost with its complimentary fresh-baked rolls (served with a mouthwatering honey-cinnamon butter) and hand-cut steaks. But its large menu also boasts a selection of seafood, burgers, chicken specialties, and more. Savvy steak-eaters already know you can turn your leftovers into a sensational steak slider; if you're a fried chicken fan, there's a simple hack that lets you do much the same.
Start by ordering Texas Roadhouse's Chicken Critters — fried, white-meat-only chicken tenders with a crispy crust and tender middle. Grab a roll from your bread basket, which should already be on the table by the time your Critters arrive, slice it in half, and top it with a Critter. Add a kick of flavor with one of Texas Roadhouse's many sauces, such as barbecue sauce, ketchup, Cajun sauce, bleu cheese dressing, and more.
Building the perfect slider
Each order of Chicken Critters comes with two sides. If you choose your sides wisely, they can do double duty as additional slider toppings. The two best bets may be Texas Roadhouse's sauteed mushrooms and sauteed onions. The onions are frequently served alongside a juicy steak, but this versatile root vegetable is renowned for being a good base flavoring element to any number of dishes. Of course, you could always opt for a side salad as well, adding some of the lettuce to your slider for a fresh crunch. Your two options are a house salad or Caesar salad; make sure the dressing arrives on the side if you want to keep your lettuce crisp as possible. The house salad comes with tomatoes, which could also be added to the slider.
If you happen to start your meal with Texas Roadhouse's fried pickle bites — one of its nine appetizer options — set a few aside, as pickles are a common topper for fried chicken sliders. The sour element can help balance the flavor of the fried chicken and bread, creating the perfect bite.