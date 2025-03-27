What To Order At Texas Roadhouse For DIY Fried Chicken Sliders

Each order of Chicken Critters comes with two sides. If you choose your sides wisely, they can do double duty as additional slider toppings. The two best bets may be Texas Roadhouse's sauteed mushrooms and sauteed onions. The onions are frequently served alongside a juicy steak, but this versatile root vegetable is renowned for being a good base flavoring element to any number of dishes. Of course, you could always opt for a side salad as well, adding some of the lettuce to your slider for a fresh crunch. Your two options are a house salad or Caesar salad; make sure the dressing arrives on the side if you want to keep your lettuce crisp as possible. The house salad comes with tomatoes, which could also be added to the slider.

If you happen to start your meal with Texas Roadhouse's fried pickle bites — one of its nine appetizer options — set a few aside, as pickles are a common topper for fried chicken sliders. The sour element can help balance the flavor of the fried chicken and bread, creating the perfect bite.