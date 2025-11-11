Even Meat Lovers Can't Get Enough Of This BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich Swap

No meat? No problem! Not eating meat does not mean being served foods that lack the delicious flavors and textures that you may crave in a meal. In fact, with more awareness surrounding the importance of reducing our consumption of animal-derived products — whether for ethical, environmental, or health reasons — the creativity in the animal-free food space knows no bounds. Recreating animal-free versions of conventional recipes that call for meat and other animal-derived ingredients is a fun way to expose your palate to eating less animal products while retaining the familiarity of the dish. This includes indulgent, predominantly meat-heavy staples, and a hearty barbecue pulled pork sandwich is no exception. Previously, we presented the case for how an unexpected fruit might be the key to a remarkable, meat-free BBQ for your sandwich. However, that leaves us open to every plant-based eater's dreaded question: "But where's the protein?"

Of course, the protein content of fruit in a BBQ pulled "pork" sandwich is sizably less than using animal-based protein; however, here, we bring you a protein-rich option brought to you by the culinary stars of the fungi kingdom: mushrooms. Their natural umami notes impart an earthy, "meaty" flavor that would just require a handful of seasonings in the flavor department. Bear in mind that the choice of mushrooms matters in order to recreate the familiar texture of pulled pork. Aim for mushrooms with a fibrous, "pull-apart" feel. The likes of oyster mushrooms, which are also an excellent swap for chicken; enoki mushrooms, which pass for a fish-free take on fried white fish; or portobello mushrooms, that are more than a meat-free steak, are good options to work with.