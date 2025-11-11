Even Meat Lovers Can't Get Enough Of This BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich Swap
No meat? No problem! Not eating meat does not mean being served foods that lack the delicious flavors and textures that you may crave in a meal. In fact, with more awareness surrounding the importance of reducing our consumption of animal-derived products — whether for ethical, environmental, or health reasons — the creativity in the animal-free food space knows no bounds. Recreating animal-free versions of conventional recipes that call for meat and other animal-derived ingredients is a fun way to expose your palate to eating less animal products while retaining the familiarity of the dish. This includes indulgent, predominantly meat-heavy staples, and a hearty barbecue pulled pork sandwich is no exception. Previously, we presented the case for how an unexpected fruit might be the key to a remarkable, meat-free BBQ for your sandwich. However, that leaves us open to every plant-based eater's dreaded question: "But where's the protein?"
Of course, the protein content of fruit in a BBQ pulled "pork" sandwich is sizably less than using animal-based protein; however, here, we bring you a protein-rich option brought to you by the culinary stars of the fungi kingdom: mushrooms. Their natural umami notes impart an earthy, "meaty" flavor that would just require a handful of seasonings in the flavor department. Bear in mind that the choice of mushrooms matters in order to recreate the familiar texture of pulled pork. Aim for mushrooms with a fibrous, "pull-apart" feel. The likes of oyster mushrooms, which are also an excellent swap for chicken; enoki mushrooms, which pass for a fish-free take on fried white fish; or portobello mushrooms, that are more than a meat-free steak, are good options to work with.
Tips to prepare the mushrooms
Unlike animal-based meat, which takes a longer time to marinate, mushrooms are quicker to absorb all the delicious flavors of the marinade thanks to their spongy texture, such that every minuscule part of it is infused with flavor in a fraction of the time. For the marinade, which is key for the flavor infusion, you can make your own barbecue marinade following a simple ratio of components for optimum results. When going the DIY route, there are some spices and seasonings that are particularly great for enhancing the flavors of vegetarian or plant-based recipes. Spices like cumin bring a robust, citrusy element, while smoked paprika has a smoky, bacon-like effect on the flavor. If you really want to hone in on the smoky notes, add a few drops of liquid smoke to the mix — emphasis on the word "few," as a little goes a long way. Alternatively, you can keep it simple and opt for store-bought barbecue sauces like the classic brand Sweet Baby Ray's, which also offers several vegan-friendly sauce options to choose from.
If you're working with oyster or enoki mushrooms, you can simply pull them apart into thin shreds that are reminiscent of the actual thing. Or, if you have a sturdy variety like king oyster mushrooms, grab a fork and firmly (and carefully) run the prongs along its side to get shredded pieces that you can toss in the marinade. Once thoroughly coated in the flavorsome sauce, cook them the way you desire, be it on the stove top or in the oven. All that's left is to assemble the sandwich and amaze your taste buds, proving that animal-free eats can be equally as satisfying, enjoyable, and worth craving.