The Best Type Of Mushroom For Hearty Mushroom Steak

Contrary to what some meat eaters believe, vegans love steaks too, just not the variety that come from an animal. Though there are several vegan steak options on the market these days that aim to look and taste much like the real thing, sometimes there's nothing better than a simple mushroom to simulate the texture and flavor of beef. Chowhound spoke with Rich Landau — chef/owner of Philadelphia's renowned vegetable restaurant, Vedge, and author of several cookbooks, including Vedge and The Vedge Bar Book — to find out his take on the best type of mushroom for a meaty mushroom steak. "Portobellos are the king of mushroom steaks," he told us exclusively. "This is a mushroom steak that you will actually need a steak knife for."

For those who don't know, portobello mushrooms are actually just full-grown cremini mushrooms. Cremini mushrooms (also sometimes referred to as baby bellas) are those mushrooms that are a little bigger and firmer than button mushrooms. When they are left to grow into portobellos, they develop a wonderful, meaty texture and deep flavor that makes them perfect for swapping in for meat. Though they don't give you the iron that a beef steak will, they have virtually zero saturated fat, contain gut-friendly prebiotics, and also have compounds like polyphenols and carotenoids, which may help to fight cancer.