Yes, Sweet Baby Ray's Has Vegan Sauce Options To Choose From

Cookouts, backyard grilling, and BBQs are for everyone — and yes, that even includes vegans. Understandably, when most of us hear the term "BBQ," the connotation is far from plant-based, bringing to mind racks of grilled meat and drippy, saucy platters of pulled pork. But as the interest in plant-based dining continues to grow, there are increasing options for vegans to still get in on cookout culture — with grillable "meat" substitutes like tofu or even jackfruit. And when it comes to the sauce itself — which is responsible for so much of the classic sweet and smoky BBQ flavor we know and love — luckily, most of the options from one of America's best-selling BBQ brands are completely vegan-friendly.

Sweet Baby Ray's, a mainstay on grocery store shelves and at backyard grilling stations, makes a wide range of bottled BBQ sauces and other condiments. Most of the brand's zesty, smoky sauces are inherently plant-based and vegan, made only with basics you'd expect in a BBQ sauce, like vinegar, tomato paste, sweeteners, and added spices and seasonings. There are exceptions to this rule when it comes to certain Sweet Baby Ray's products, but the staple flavors like the Original, Sweet Golden Mustard, as well as the sugar-free Original, Sweet & Spicy, and Sweet & Smoky flavors are made with zero animal products, making them condiments you might not have expected to be vegan.