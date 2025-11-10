5 Kirkland Spices And Seasonings At Costco To Buy And 2 To Avoid
If you cook even a little and you happen to have a Costco membership, chances are high that your spice cabinet is stocked with at least one Kirkland Signature seasoning. Costco's private label brand has seasonings with a reputation for value (hello, large containers and low prices!), but not all of them necessarily deserve a permanent spot in your kitchen. Some are bold, aromatic, and worth stocking up on, while others lose flavor way too fast to make them worth buying in bulk.
As someone who has spent more than my fair share of time browsing Costco's vast spice aisle, I've found a few clear winners and a few worth skipping. I'm sharing my take, along with some public product reviews, to help you determine which of these seven Kirkland seasonings you should add to your next Costco haul and which ones are worth leaving on the wholesale club's shelves.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Everything Bagel Seasoning
It's hard to overstate how versatile this blend is. Kirkland's everything bagel seasoning is garlicky and toasty, with just the right blend of sesame seeds, onion, and salt. My husband and I reach for it regularly — he uses it over fried eggs, and it's my go-to on avocado toast or roasted veggies. It really does go well with so many foods. One Facebook user, Dani Paule Volerich, says, "You can use that seasoning on anything."
I think this Kirkland version rivals Trader Joe's version in flavor, which makes it an easy pantry staple option. And while you can technically recreate the seasoning blend yourself, the Costco version is a really good value. If you've never used everything bagel seasoning before, the big bulk size may seem a bit intimidating, but you'll be surprised how quickly it disappears once you start using it on everything.
Buy: Kirkland Signature No Salt Seasoning
A salt-free blend that adds flavor without sodium? That's a tall order, but Kirkland's no-salt seasoning does a pretty good job at getting close. It's a mix of dried herbs, vegetables, and spices that looks unassuming at first but can add a little extra life to dishes when you're trying to cut back on salt. The flavor is mild (mostly garlic, onion, and carrot), but that makes it flexible enough to use in soups, stews, and marinades, where it blends in without overpowering other ingredients.
It's true this blend doesn't mimic the taste of salt, so if that's what you're looking for, adjust your expectations accordingly. Instead, it's designed to bring flavor, not a fake salty aftertaste. For anyone on a low-sodium diet or looking for a lighter way to season food, it's worth experimenting with, as it works well with so many foods.
Try mixing it into salad dressings, rubbing it on chicken before roasting, mixing it in with pasta, seasoning a burger patty, or adding it to steamed veggies with a squeeze of fresh lemon. And if you try it and decide it's not your thing, no worries. Costco's famously generous return policy means you can test it risk-free, which is reason enough to give it a shot!
Buy: Kirkland Signature Pure Vanilla Extract
Vanilla extract may not be an essential item for everyone, but if you bake even semi-regularly, you'll realize how quickly you go through it. Personally, as a baker, I'm a stickler for high-quality vanilla, and I think Kirkland's pure vanilla extract is one of Costco's lesser-known hits. It's smooth, aromatic, and not overly pricey. For serious bakers, it's one of the best-value bottles of vanilla on the market.
Many Costco shoppers agree that this vanilla extract is a bargain, especially when compared to the cost of pure vanilla at other stores. It's a good-quality vanilla with a reliable flavor, great for your morning coffee or making baked goods. One Costco shopper, Rainkntry, praised the product with the following review: "...This is the BEST Vanilla on the market. Most vanilla brands are artificial. You will not believe how much better the food you use vanilla in will taste, especially baked goods."
In addition to the vanilla extract, Costco also occasionally sells its own Kirkland Signature Madagascar vanilla beans. The beans are usually available during the fall and are a must-buy item. I always make sure to stock up because they're honestly a steal of a deal (currently around $11 for 20 vanilla beans at the time of publication), and they're so great for baking or making an easy DIY vanilla extract, which is one of the pantry staples you can make at home if you want to.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Granulated Garlic
Granulated garlic is (or at least should be) a kitchen staple in just about every home, and Kirkland Signature's offering of it is the definition of dependable. It delivers bold garlic flavor without the saltiness of garlic salt, and it has that almost roasted aroma that pairs perfectly with anything from soups to sautéed veggies. It's strong enough that a little goes a long way but never harsh or metallic the way some cheap dried garlic can sometimes be. It also disperses evenly in sauces and spice rubs, making it a go-to for seasoning blends.
People who cook a lot say it's one of the best deals out there, especially since you're not sacrificing quality for the ability to buy in bulk. Rarely does a day go by that I'm not sprinkling it onto something I'm making. Michael W., a Costco shopper, left this review: "Very good garlic. Excellent flavor, and so much better than the powdered stuff you get in the supermarket. Big size will last for a good while." And another Costco reviewer, Pamma, agrees wholeheartedly and said, "I'm Italian and love to cook, and I could not run my kitchen without this product ... I've used it for years, and it's one of my favorite Costco products."
Buy: Kirkland Signature Crushed Red Pepper
If you love a little heat, Costco's Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper is for you. The flakes pack a bright, assertive spice without being overbearing, and they're fresh and flavorful. The oversized jar looks like a lifetime supply, but if you cook often, you'll be surprised how quickly it disappears. Plus, the red pepper flakes keep their flavor for months as long as you store them in a cool, dark spot. Butch left a comment on Costco's website saying, "We use these nearly every day, on our salads, in soups, on vegetables, and in rice."
Consumers enjoy the fresh kick these red pepper flakes offer. In fact, many consider them a pantry essential that hits all the elements you'd want in a crushed red pepper flake: spicy, delicious, and versatile. Give them a try sprinkled over pizza, pasta, eggs, soup, and salad, or throw it in homemade sauce. Or add a pinch of crushed red pepper to olive oil for a quick dipping sauce for crusty bread.
Avoid: Kirkland Signature Ground Saigon Cinnamon
Kirkland's ground cinnamon has sparked some controversy lately. First off, some shoppers say the flavor fades within weeks of opening, which can be a real disappointment considering cinnamon is supposed to be warm and aromatic. One Costco.com reviewer, bonniemaggie, commented, "I buy a bottle. It smells and tastes wonderful. Within six weeks, there is no flavor, no smell. I throw it away and buy another. I've done this three times recently. Costco, you are wasting my money on an inferior product."
Additionally, Costco's product is Saigon cinnamon, not the milder Ceylon variety that some people prefer. That alone probably isn't a dealbreaker (unless you consume it in large amounts and are concerned about potential side effects to your liver). However, the bigger issue recently making headlines is about quality consistency.
A Consumer Reports investigation from 2024 raised concerns about potential lead contamination in many brands of cinnamon, including Kirkland Signature. And while the investigation deemed the Costco brand "Okay to Use," the experts did recommend limiting how much you consume to only ¼ teaspoon per day, based on tested lead levels. Essentially, even knowing the amount of lead in the Kirkland Signature variety, it's fine if you're only using it on occasion for quick uses, like sprinkling on oatmeal or coffee. But if you bake often or use cinnamon daily, you may want to choose a safer alternative brand.
Avoid: Kirkland Signature Saffron
Saffron is one of those uncommon spices where quality makes or breaks the dish, and while I haven't tried this one personally, some reviewers feel Costco's Kirkland Signature version doesn't quite hit the mark. When it's available (it often shows up on shelves briefly during the fall), the price is tempting compared to gourmet brands. However, people say the flavor falls short.
True saffron should have a deep, earthy aroma and rich red threads that tint food a golden hue, but Costco's is lighter in both flavor and color. One Costco shopper, Kalyani Mahesh, wasn't satisfied and even went to Facebook to question whether Costco offered any other saffron varieties. "Tried Kirkland but didn't like it at all. Any other recommendations for getting good saffron?" she said. The good news is that Costco does carry another brand that most shoppers seem to be happy with: Plaza Saffron, which is available in 5-gram and 14-gram jars for $59.99 or $79.99, respectively.