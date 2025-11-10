5 Kirkland Spices And Seasonings At Costco To Buy And 2 To Avoid

Vanilla extract may not be an essential item for everyone, but if you bake even semi-regularly, you'll realize how quickly you go through it. Personally, as a baker, I'm a stickler for high-quality vanilla, and I think Kirkland's pure vanilla extract is one of Costco's lesser-known hits. It's smooth, aromatic, and not overly pricey. For serious bakers, it's one of the best-value bottles of vanilla on the market.

Many Costco shoppers agree that this vanilla extract is a bargain, especially when compared to the cost of pure vanilla at other stores. It's a good-quality vanilla with a reliable flavor, great for your morning coffee or making baked goods. One Costco shopper, Rainkntry, praised the product with the following review: "...This is the BEST Vanilla on the market. Most vanilla brands are artificial. You will not believe how much better the food you use vanilla in will taste, especially baked goods."

In addition to the vanilla extract, Costco also occasionally sells its own Kirkland Signature Madagascar vanilla beans. The beans are usually available during the fall and are a must-buy item. I always make sure to stock up because they're honestly a steal of a deal (currently around $11 for 20 vanilla beans at the time of publication), and they're so great for baking or making an easy DIY vanilla extract, which is one of the pantry staples you can make at home if you want to.