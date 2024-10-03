How Much Lead Is In Costco's Brand Of Cinnamon?

Open most kitchen spice cupboards and you'll likely see a jar of cinnamon front and center. This popular spice gets shaken into oatmeal, any number of baked goods and other desserts, even coffee. Unfortunately, a recent Consumer Reports investigation discovered that many folks are getting large doses of lead along with the cinnamon they're sprinkling into their food and drinks. Among the brands that the non-profit consumer organization looked into was Costco's private label brand Kirkland Signature Organic Saigon Cinnamon.

Consumer Reports' food scientists found that the Kirkland brand cinnamon they tested contained lead levels of .80 parts per million. This is not far below the limit of 1 parts per million of lead at which New York — the only U.S. state that regulates heavy metals in spices — begins recalling products. Consumer Reports listed the Kirkland cinnamon under the label "Okay to Use" but recommends consuming no more than ¼ teaspoons of this product daily. Lead can build up in the body over time and even small amounts can lead to health problems, especially in children, including developmental issues (via Mayo Clinic).