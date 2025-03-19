5 Pantry Staples You Should Always Make Instead Of Buy
For many cooks, the pantry is a rock-solid backbone that doesn't occupy much brain space. Perhaps this storage filled up when you first set up the kitchen space, or it still remains ghostly empty. Yet among the underused items mistakenly stored inside their original containers lie a handful of sturdy staples frequently used in meals — foundations like flour and sugar, as well as canned goods, and dried foods used to enhance cooking.
Once such items run out, they're often automatically put on the grocery list. However, there are a few that benefit from being crafted at home instead. A variety of factors contribute to the do-it-yourself approach. Most prominently, there's the customization. You can tailor a pantry staple like croutons, vanilla extract, or flavored salt completely to your taste.
Then, there's the cost. All the entries on this list are cheaper to make yourself. And — simple yet important — some foods just turn out tastier when homemade. Whether it's an extra aromatic stock or a crunchier granola, the quality difference is easily discernible. So peer into the pantry space, and re-evaluate the several staples you should always make instead of buy.
Stocks are enhanced by homemade preparation
Useful for everything from a batch of risotto to a simple comforting bowl of soup, stocks are undoubtedly an indispensable pantry staple. And although a store bought carton won't break the bank, there are several reasons to craft your own. Most prominently — whether you're using beef, chicken, fish, or vegetables — a fresh batch is simply superior in flavor.
The aromatics taste more palatable and pleasant, while the mouthfeel comes with added richness. By using different cuts, you can control the body of the stock, helping you tailor the intensity per the application. Not to mention, the seasonings are completely in your hands, with the salt content being especially crucial. Store bought stocks tend to go heavy on the sodium, which is the reason why canned soup tastes so salty. By crafting stocks at home, you can achieve a more balanced flavor palate. Just note that you'll need to store the stock in the fridge after completion.
If you own a pressure cooker, a batch of beautiful silky golden broth comes out in under 30 minutes, but even on a stovetop the effort is worthwhile. Plus, you'll benefit from some tender boiled meat bits as a result, lending you some extra protein from preparation. And once you've tasted the difference in soup or stew, you won't want to go back to a store brand.
Do-it-yourself granola is worth the hassle
For many, granola is a part of their daily routine, whether alongside yogurt for breakfast or a little munch amidst the day. And sure, the best grocery store granola brands certainly satisfy such a craving. However, crafting your own batch is not only more cost effective, but oftentimes more delicious, too. Bake the rolled oats in your own oven, and you'll attain extra-crispy bites with a more pleasing texture. And since there's no packaging and distribution to worry about, the clusters can retain a larger size, avoiding the dreaded granola dust at the bottom of the bag.
Not to mention, you'll be able to tailor the granola mix to your taste. Go extra sweet or a little salty on the rolled oats, and then incorporate the ingredients of your dreams. Spice it up with unorthodox seasonings like cardamom instead of cinnamon, and experiment with the nuts of your liking, perhaps ditching ubiquitous almonds for pecans. Whether it's an extra handful of dried cherries, or your other favorite dehydrated fruit from the pantry, there's a thrill to a personalized granola. So invest just shy of half an hour, and you'll get a batch that's stable for a week or two.
Croutons are a crafty use of leftover bread
Throw them onto soups, salads, or atop a casserole — croutons are a delicious and easy source of crispiness. For many, that means keeping a resealable bag of these seasoned, dried-out bread bits. However, rather than adding them onto the grocery list every once in a while, consider baking a batch yourself.
The assembly comes together in half an hour tops, with the most labor-intensive task being slicing the bread. As with other DIY pantry staples, the seasoning falls into your hands, with a trusty combo of salt and pepper already being delicious, but dried herbs, garlic, and spices presenting further flavorful options. Dress in olive oil, and you'll get a crispiness that rivals any store brand. And — perhaps best of all — this food makes use of any bread going stale. Homemade croutons will last for around a week, preventing a moldy loaf.
And while a crispy bread like sourdough or baguette is most classic, employ options like stale croissants on top salads for an extra buttery rendition. It's easy to maintain variety with these crispy morsels; whatever bread you buy at the beginning of the week, turn it into an extra durable crouton by the end.
Flavored salts are worth the effort at home
Flavored salts present one of the most versatile ways to enhance a dish. More robust than a standalone spice, you can sprinkle them on meats and vegetables, and know the flavor will adhere. The only downside to the seasoning is its price. It doesn't always feel worthwhile to splurge on a herb salt for only one use. Well, take a step away from all the pre-packaged jars, and craft a batch at home.
All it takes is the cornerstone mineral, your intended seasoning, and a grinder, blender, or mortar and pestle. It's helpful to know the best salts to stock in your pantry for the task. Flavored salts typically reach for a flaky variety like kosher for the best texture. And when it comes to seasonings, there's a world of options. You can keep it classic with rosemary, lavender, and garlic, or experiment with everything from dried citrus peels to chilies. Note that it's even possible to craft salts for both sweet and savory applications. Best of all, when you craft a batch, the seasoning lasts for up to three years, making it a terrific shelf-stable option.
Experiment with homemade vanilla extract
Sure, restocking a jar of vanilla extract is not troublesome, but there's a surprising number of benefits to making it yourself. For starters, crafting this baking cornerstone is easy. Essentially an alcohol-based infusion, you'll just need vanilla beans and booze, with a cheap vodka doing the trick. After slicing the beans and agitating the jar, you'll start to develop a flavor-packed extract. Really, most of the effort is just letting the infusion sit.
The downside to the technique is the required time. The extract won't be usable for several weeks, and will only peak six months up to a year. So this move is certainly not ideal for a same-day replacement. However, such enduring stability comes with its own perks. For one, you can extend your vanilla extract by topping up with alcohol once it runs low. Over time, this will turn the product more mild, but you'll get a few more reuses.
Furthermore, you can experiment with more flavorful spirit bases. Whether you use a rum to infuse tropical notes or boozy sweet notes via bourbon, homemade vanilla extract entices with new creative options. And to top it all off, making vanilla extract is far more economical in the home. So especially if you use the aromatic liquid often, start an infusion right now. While you're at it, consider crafting a cardamom extract, too — it makes for a delicious spice swap in cakes.