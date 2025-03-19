5 Pantry Staples You Should Always Make Instead Of Buy

For many cooks, the pantry is a rock-solid backbone that doesn't occupy much brain space. Perhaps this storage filled up when you first set up the kitchen space, or it still remains ghostly empty. Yet among the underused items mistakenly stored inside their original containers lie a handful of sturdy staples frequently used in meals — foundations like flour and sugar, as well as canned goods, and dried foods used to enhance cooking.

Once such items run out, they're often automatically put on the grocery list. However, there are a few that benefit from being crafted at home instead. A variety of factors contribute to the do-it-yourself approach. Most prominently, there's the customization. You can tailor a pantry staple like croutons, vanilla extract, or flavored salt completely to your taste.

Then, there's the cost. All the entries on this list are cheaper to make yourself. And — simple yet important — some foods just turn out tastier when homemade. Whether it's an extra aromatic stock or a crunchier granola, the quality difference is easily discernible. So peer into the pantry space, and re-evaluate the several staples you should always make instead of buy.