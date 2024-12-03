9 Things You Didn't Know About Costco's Return Policy

You may have noticed that food items weren't included on the list of return exceptions. This is because, generally speaking, you can return food items to Costco without issue. For example, maybe you took a chance on a new type of chip, only to discover a few bites in that you weren't a fan. You can take the bag back to Costco and get a return, seeing as you weren't satisfied. Since the company sells in bulk, this is a huge bonus for members. You can test out items and if you don't like them, you aren't stuck with a mountain of items you won't use.

Technically, you can even return items just because you didn't use them. Maybe you purchased too many Costco food platters for your party and there were a couple left over. It may not be ethical, strictly speaking, but if you return them right away, Costco will usually take them back.

There are exceptions, of course. You can't eat most of the bag of chips and try to return it with just crumbs and crushed bits at the bottom. You also need to return items within a reasonable time frame. Sure, your chips tasted off, but they expired three years ago, so you aren't getting a return. Moldy fruit? Depends, did you purchase it yesterday or two months ago? There's no hard and fast rule on this, however, and whether or not you can return expired food is usually up to the discretion of the clerk or manager.