The Absolute Best Day Of The Week To Buy Aldi Baked Goods
Whether you're making your very first Aldi run or you've been getting your groceries on the cheap at Aldi for years, timing can be everything when it comes to getting the goods you're looking for. We talked with a cashier at our local Aldi to learn more. It turns out that baked goods at Aldi arrive daily, so you don't need to worry about showing up on a certain day of the week to get super-fresh picks. If you're looking for a baked good that's an Aldi Find, you'll want to head to the store on Wednesday, when many stores receive their Aldi Finds shipments.
Since Aldi doesn't offer in-store bakeries, all baked goods are shipped in. Some Redditors have recommended shopping around 11 a.m., as this is the time when incoming pallets are likely to be on the grocery store floor. Store employees may finish unloading earlier, meaning you could get away with a 10 a.m. run to score super-fresh baked goodies. If you're looking for something specific that tends to sell out quickly, chat with an employee about the best time to visit to increase your chances of getting your hands on your favorite treats. Pro tip: It's essential to ask in person, as Aldi doesn't provide phone numbers for local stores.
Timing tips and tricks to make the most out of your trip to Aldi
If you've ever just missed a must-have item in the so-called Aisle of Shame at Aldi, you know that timing can be everything when it comes to getting what you need from the discount grocery giant. Keeping an eye on the Upcoming Aldi Finds flyer can help you know which "when they're gone, they're gone" products are worth making an extra trip to buy. Like all grocery stores, Aldi occasionally experiences shipping uncertainties with its suppliers. It's possible that Aldi Finds products may arrive at the store sooner than expected and sell out quickly, so luck is a part of the game when it comes to getting popular Aisle of Shame items.
Other items, such as produce and meat, are often restocked daily at Aldi. While some truck deliveries and restock schedules can be unpredictable, Wednesday is still generally a good day to shop at most grocery stores. After all, it's the best day of the week to shop at Publix, and even Whole Foods rolls out sales on Wednesday. If you find that Aldi is out of your favorite produce, meat, or poultry item, you might have luck simply returning to the store earlier the next day or asking an employee when they expect it to be restocked.