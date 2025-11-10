The Absolute Best Day Of The Week To Buy Aldi Baked Goods

Whether you're making your very first Aldi run or you've been getting your groceries on the cheap at Aldi for years, timing can be everything when it comes to getting the goods you're looking for. We talked with a cashier at our local Aldi to learn more. It turns out that baked goods at Aldi arrive daily, so you don't need to worry about showing up on a certain day of the week to get super-fresh picks. If you're looking for a baked good that's an Aldi Find, you'll want to head to the store on Wednesday, when many stores receive their Aldi Finds shipments.

Since Aldi doesn't offer in-store bakeries, all baked goods are shipped in. Some Redditors have recommended shopping around 11 a.m., as this is the time when incoming pallets are likely to be on the grocery store floor. Store employees may finish unloading earlier, meaning you could get away with a 10 a.m. run to score super-fresh baked goodies. If you're looking for something specific that tends to sell out quickly, chat with an employee about the best time to visit to increase your chances of getting your hands on your favorite treats. Pro tip: It's essential to ask in person, as Aldi doesn't provide phone numbers for local stores.