The Best Day Of The Week To Shop At Whole Foods To Save Money

Many of us tend to do our grocery shopping each weekend, but in the case of Whole Foods, that Sunday night shopping trip means you're missing out on not just deals, but actually double the savings that can be yours on Wednesdays. In addition to being smart about your timing, there are other ways to hack your way to steeper savings at Whole Foods, too.

Advertisement

Firstly, being an Amazon Prime member pays off big, rewarding you with many in-store discounts all week, and other perks like free grocery pickup and delivery. And, much like the beloved publication specific to Trader Joe's — the Fearless Flyer, which doesn't advertise actual deals, but highlights trending and newly-in products — Whole Foods has its own store-specific publication you can and should pick up to stay in the loop on other deals to take advantage of throughout the week.

Email newsletters are another tool to stay in the know about upcoming deals you may want to pounce on. If you're hunting down specific products, a little homework before your shopping trip is wise to know when you'll get the best bargains — don't just assume it's always on a Wednesday. And if you've written off Whole Foods as a whole lot out of your price range for weekly groceries, think again — by stacking this midweek hack and other tools, you will find yourself saving a whole bunch of cash.

Advertisement