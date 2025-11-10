The One Vegetable That Makes Canned Tomatoes Less Sour According To Giada De Laurentiis

Canned tomatoes are a pantry staple for busy home cooks and can be used to make a quick and flavorsome meal in a pinch. Even renowned chefs, such as Ina Garten and Bobby Flay, have favorite brands of canned tomatoes they swear by for culinary uses, proving that "fresh is best" isn't necessarily the case at all times. Canned produce serves a purpose, and there are tips to make it taste gourmet with minimal effort or additional ingredients. For starters, you want to reach for good-quality canned products that are packaged in appropriate material so the tomatoes are not infused with a distinct metallic taste.

However, if you missed the memo on how a professional chef chooses high-quality canned tomatoes and you end up with a sour-tasting situation, there is one vegetable that comes through with a sweet solution. According to Giada De Laurentiis, carrots can help attenuate the acidity from the tomatoes. Not only does the high sugar content in carrots absorb some of the acidity, but the root vegetable also imparts a delicate sweetness to the sauce. This helps yield a more balanced tomato sauce you can ladle over pasta, blend into a hearty bisque, simmer for an aromatic curry, or use in any number of saucy, tomato-based recipes. Plus, the chopped carrots also add a nice textural element to the sauce. Alternatively, you can blend the carrots into the sauce to add a deeper flavor to a cheap can of tomatoes.