How A Professional Chef Chooses High-Quality Canned Tomatoes
Food and drinks from a can don't have to be any less fun, and tomatoes are a canned item that's a must in your pantry. To get an expert's take on these tinned gems, Chowhound spoke exclusively with chef Will Coleman, author of the cookbook "From Cart to Kitchen," which features grocery shopping tips for easy and affordable home cooking. Coleman is currently promoting On The Rocks, new canned cocktails for summer get-togethers, so he knows the ins and outs of canned goods. "I think canned tomatoes are a great resource to have in the kitchen," said Coleman. He cites their ability to improve the flavor of many dishes, like sauces and marinades, without the effort of having to prepare them on your end.
In sharing some tips for finding high-quality canned tomatoes, Coleman said that there are two primary factors he takes into account when checking the label: the source and, more importantly, the ingredients. Certain farming communities, such as those in Italy and California, are renowned for cultivating and harvesting high-quality produce. However, the biggest red flag often lies in the ingredient list, regardless of origin.
"I don't want to see 1,001 ingredients," says Coleman. "I want to see tomatoes, maybe some basil, some salt. Maybe one or two more additives to keep it fresh. It should not be a paragraph on canned tomatoes."
When and where to use whole canned tomatoes
When shopping for tomatoes, you'll notice labels for diced, crushed, strained, etc. on store shelves. Unless you're frequently using the same technique or need a large quantity of diced or crushed tomatoes, there's only one kind you need to add to your cart. When it comes to large tomato varieties, such as San Marzano, chef Will Coleman recommends buying whole canned tomatoes over other options.
"I'm picking whole because with whole, I can do anything I need," he says. "I can crush via a fork or potato masher. I can put it in a blender to make a sauce. I can leave them whole for robust, large tomato chunks in my dish."
Most common whole tomato varieties have a canned option available at the store, but there are certain instances where fresh whole tomatoes are a must. Coleman's exception, for instance, is cherry tomatoes. He uses cherry tomatoes to add an element of surprise through a pop of color or texture, and they can be used in dishes such as frittatas or braised meats. (You can also grow fresh cherry tomatoes at home, as they're the easiest beginner variety of tomatoes.)
In the end, it's about the effect you're going for. "Do you want the tomatoes to disintegrate into the sauce and not be found ever? Use whole tomatoes," says Coleman. "If you want the tomatoes to shine bright and add texture, surprise, and color, add cherry tomatoes."