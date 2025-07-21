How A Professional Chef Chooses High-Quality Canned Tomatoes

Food and drinks from a can don't have to be any less fun, and tomatoes are a canned item that's a must in your pantry. To get an expert's take on these tinned gems, Chowhound spoke exclusively with chef Will Coleman, author of the cookbook "From Cart to Kitchen," which features grocery shopping tips for easy and affordable home cooking. Coleman is currently promoting On The Rocks, new canned cocktails for summer get-togethers, so he knows the ins and outs of canned goods. "I think canned tomatoes are a great resource to have in the kitchen," said Coleman. He cites their ability to improve the flavor of many dishes, like sauces and marinades, without the effort of having to prepare them on your end.

In sharing some tips for finding high-quality canned tomatoes, Coleman said that there are two primary factors he takes into account when checking the label: the source and, more importantly, the ingredients. Certain farming communities, such as those in Italy and California, are renowned for cultivating and harvesting high-quality produce. However, the biggest red flag often lies in the ingredient list, regardless of origin.

"I don't want to see 1,001 ingredients," says Coleman. "I want to see tomatoes, maybe some basil, some salt. Maybe one or two more additives to keep it fresh. It should not be a paragraph on canned tomatoes."